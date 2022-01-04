The government stop Serie A, show that we are not in Don’t Look Up

Is it normal to play games that are potential clusters? The super green pass is also valid for footballers. Before the ASL proceed in no particular order

The Djokovic affair confirms that sport matters more than governments. Obviously by sport we mean the business that sport with it. The Australian government, which has been preaching firmness for a month, has knelt (not to say appecoronato) to the prince of the no vaxes.

In Italy, football is pretending nothing has happened. The Serie A League and the FIGC pretend not to see the approximately eighty or more positives in the championship. The order is to play: show must go on. And the government obviously obeys. As beautifully told in the film Don’t Look Up, governments no longer matter. The executive power is at the mercy of the economic one, even of a ramshackle power like that of Italian football.

For this reason, efforts are being made throughout Italy to limit the contagion of the Omicron variant. Rightly Draghi and Brunetta are about to launch the super green pass for workers. Aren’t footballers workers? For them, the rules in force do not apply to all citizens? The championship should be stopped. Or at least made the swab mandatory one day before the game. Before the ASL proceed in no particular order.

Otherwise it means that the laws of the Italian state do not apply to football. It is played with many positive potentials. Serie A is a huge cluster. It is even more serious than ridiculous. But the aforementioned movie showed us how our world will end. And Serie A confirms this. Unless someone can prove that Meryl Streep with her son’s chief of staff isn’t ruling us.