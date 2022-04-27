The government towards the extension of the obligation to wear masks in offices, RSA, trains and airplanes: “The stop in summer”

The deadline of April 30 for the goodbye to masks may be extended. According to reports from Undersecretary Pierpaolo Sileri, the Draghi government is moving towards the decision to maintain the obligation to wear the anti Covid device for a while longer. “We will postpone it for a few weeks,” said the undersecretary ad Handle, hoping “in the absence of changes in the epidemiological situation linked to Covid-19”. The extension would concern «means of transport such as planes and trains, but also hospitals, Rsa, offices at particular risk of crowding“. According to what the undersecretary said, the decision should arrive within next week. On the summer season, however, Sileri seems to maintain optimism: “Extension aside, I expect a summer without the use of masks anyway”. In recent weeks, keeping the masks indoors has been one of the most open debates on the pandemic issue. If one part of the scientific community urges the definitive farewell of masks and restrictions, another calls for caution, finding, as confirmed by Undersecretary Sileri, the favor of the government line.

In what other places will the obligation remain?

Means of transport . In addition to airplanes, it will be very likely that the government decides to force the anti-Covid device also on trains.

. In addition to airplanes, it will be very likely that the government decides to force the anti-Covid device also on trains. School . Pending official measures, government sources suggest an extension of the obligation also for schools. If this were not the case, the Minister of Education Patrizio Bianchi together with the Ministry of Health should sign a new provision that frees students from anti Covid devices. At the end of the school, there is not much left and the intention of the ministers seems to be to maintain the arrangement until June.

. Pending official measures, government sources suggest an extension of the obligation also for schools. If this were not the case, the Minister of Education Patrizio Bianchi together with the Ministry of Health should sign a new provision that frees students from anti Covid devices. At the end of the school, there is not much left and the intention of the ministers seems to be to maintain the arrangement until June. Cinemas, theaters and indoor shows. The line of prudence would also concern the main places of cultural entertainment. For those who want to go to the cinema or the theater, the date of April 30 will not put an end to the obligation to wear a mask.

Who will be able to remove the mask?

Including in the list the places listed by the undersecretary in addition to those mentioned in recent weeks by government sources and ministers, the only spaces from 1 May that can also be visited indoors without a mask are the shops, bars and restaurants.

Read also: