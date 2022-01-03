The government transforms the green pass into an arrow card. All we need is the gold and platinum pass – Il Tempo





Arnaldo Magro 02 January 2022

So the government, under the direction of the legendary technical-scientific committee, has decided. From next January 10th, the super green pass will be needed practically to do everything: to access hotels, fairs, congresses, swimming pools, ski resorts and even outdoor restaurants. As well as, as already foreseen, for cinemas, theaters and stadiums, for indoor bars and restaurants (also for drinks at the counter), for public parties and ceremonies, for museums and exhibitions, swimming pools and gyms, spas and amusement parks , game rooms and betting rooms.





It is the so-called “war on no-vax”, which is based on the observation of several scientists that a vaccinated person eliminates the virus faster, spends less time with a high viral load. But it is on the quarantine that the great government bingo starts. After the unfortunate lottery of the receipts of contiana memory, ready to give the numbers on New Year’s Eve.





The government has opted for diversified isolation: no cloistered days for vaccinated patients within 3 months of completing the vaccination cycle, 5 days for those waiting for the third dose. For the unvaccinated, a 10-day quarantine is applied.

With the small inconvenience that many green passes do not expire despite the positivity encountered but remain instead, always and in any case active. With the virus free to circulate.

In short, the green pass increasingly resembles the arrow card or the winged card, which allow holders a reserved waiting room with various kinds of comfort available.





We would not be surprised if in the near future a basic green pass is foreseen, then the gold green pass, with which you can do more activities than the base and the platinum green pass, with which you are super-immune and sit on the floors higher than the pyramid.

Meanwhile, the citizens struggling with the big boxed game “whoever arrives negative on New Year’s Eve wins” divide up the tasks for lunches and large dinners. Who brings the wine, who the cotechino, who buys the fish for frying and who the pads for all the guests. Happy 2022!