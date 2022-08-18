The Government will approve next week the creation of the announced national public health center | Society

Many of the mistakes that have been made in the management of covid could have been mitigated, according to most experts, with a national public health center. Spain lacks a similar body to coordinate the monitoring of health indicators and responses to emergencies such as a pandemic; Since the coronavirus began, the Government has been promising the creation of one. Finally, this will materialize on August 23, when the Council of Ministers approves the start-up of this institution, as President Pedro Sánchez announced on Tuesday.

“It will be a center that will allow us to be more prepared, more protected against future and potential pandemics,” Sánchez said from the island of La Palma, where he announced the “creation by law of a national public health center in compliance with the commitment and with an obligation derived from the pandemic.” The Government will detail the characteristics of this center, which began its public information process in September 2021. Then, the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, promised that it would be born in less than a year.

The General State Budgets already had five million euros budgeted for this 2022 to start setting up a center that will have the mission of bringing together the organizations that already work in public health and adding new functions and competencies. In this area, autonomously, the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies, the Carlos III Health Institute, university centers and the autonomous communities themselves already operate. The new body, predictably, will be an umbrella for all of them, which will also serve as a communication axis with supranational entities, such as the World Health Organization or the European Center for Disease Control.

“The ultimate goal of the regulation is to create a new public health center with functional autonomy, which exercises the powers of analysis and study, evaluation of public policies and interventions, technical advice, proposal of measures to the health authorities and preparation and coordination of response to health emergency situations ”, read the announcement made by Health when launching the public consultation process. “The new center will be equipped with personnel with the highest scientific-technical training in the different areas and subjects. It will be a center of excellence that brings together the hitherto scattered skills in this area”, he continued.

It remains to be seen what the structure of the new body will be like, which will predictably depend on the Ministry of Health. It is not what many experts requested, including the Spanish Society of Public Health (Sespas), which aspires to be an independent agency, so that decision-making is clearly separated from the body in charge of analyzes and recommendations. As Miguel Hernán, professor of Epidemiology at Harvard University, pointed out at the last congress of the Spanish Society of Epidemiology, “if a government does not follow its recommendations, it is fine, but it will have to explain why.”

Manuel Franco, spokesman for Sespas, celebrates, however, the creation of the center, which should, in his words, “promote and protect the health of the country’s population, with information on everything that is happening, with surveillance and monitoring” . It is something that most of the surrounding countries have, and in Spain the dispersion of information was very problematic at the beginning of the pandemic: it took months until all the data on positives, hospitalizations and deaths from covid were harmonized and were comparable between all the autonomous communities.

“In addition to that, not only research is needed, but also communicators who can carry out effective campaigns that reach the population,” says Franco, who thinks that the powers of this new body should go beyond merely health. He gives the example of urban planning and heat waves: “To prevent the effects of climate on health, it is not enough with hospitals, it is necessary to influence things such as city planning.”