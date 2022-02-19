The Government will extend the suspension of evictions due to covid until October | Economy

The Government plans to extend until October the special measures due to the pandemic that allow the suspension of evictions of vulnerable families, as confirmed by sources from the Executive on Thursday. After an agreement between the socialist wing of the Government and that of United We Can, the matter will foreseeably go to the Council of Ministers next Tuesday, the last one before the so-called social shield expires on February 28. This includes other housing measures, such as rent payment moratoriums or the extension of contracts, which will not be extended. The aforementioned sources have not specified what will happen with the prohibition of cutting off basic supplies.

Shortly after the pandemic arrived in Spain, and in the face of the deep economic downturn that the months of strict confinement predicted, the Government approved a series of measures to prevent the evictions of those who had been left in a situation of vulnerability due to covid. These measures allowed the judge to suspend the release of the tenant, if he showed that he could not pay as a result of the health emergency, until it passed. Subsequently, these measures were considered insufficient for not addressing other situations of vulnerability prior to the coronavirus. And, after a tug of war between Podemos and the PSOE, the assumptions were expanded. A decree in December 2020, and a correction of the same in January 2021, configured the current regulations that will be extended until September 30.

The anti-eviction regulations allow the judge to request a report from the social services in order to temporarily suspend the process if the vulnerability of the family to be evicted is confirmed. The magistrate must also weigh the situation of the homeowner, who can also claim to be vulnerable.

The norm arrived surrounded by several controversies. One of them was that it can be applied in precarious occupations, that is, when a household does not have any valid title to demonstrate that it has the right to reside in the home. These cases, however, only apply when the owner is a large homeowner, which is the one who owns more than ten properties.

In addition, although in principle the regulations were only applied in civil procedures, a subsequent extension extended them to cases that go through criminal proceedings. In these cases, it only applies to households in which there are minors, dependent persons or victims of gender violence. And in all cases, first and second residences or cases in which there is suspicion that some illicit activity in the property are left out.

To add guarantees to the process, the Government also approved the possibility of requesting compensation from the owners, when they must endure the paralysis of the process for more than three months without the Administrations having found the home that is going to be evicted a housing alternative.

End of extraordinary extension

According to the aforementioned sources, all these assumptions will be extended as they currently are until the end of September. This will also mean extending the deadline to request compensation until October 31, and linking these compensations, which until now were covered by the 2018-2021 state housing plan, with the new state plan (which runs from 2022 to 2025). By September, they influence the Executive, it is expected to have already approved the future housing law, which outlines a permanent mechanism to deal with evictions that is very similar to the one that was launched during the pandemic emergency.

What will not be part of the extension, and will end on February 28, are two other measures that the Executive launched in March 2020 to alleviate the effects of the crisis on housing. The first is the extraordinary extension of contracts that tenants can take advantage of. Until now, they could request to stay six more months in the apartment, and the landlord could not refuse, under the same conditions of the contract they had and as long as it was going to expire before the end of February. From March 1, that possibility will no longer exist. Nor can the moratorium on payments be requested, which, in the case of large holders and under certain conditions, required the rental price to be reduced by 50% for four months or, alternatively, to completely suspend payment in the same period. to then recover 100% of the amounts not paid, prorating them in subsequent monthly payments. One of the sources consulted points out that these measures, closely linked to the situation of the hardest months of the pandemic, “were barely effective anymore” and that is why it has been decided not to prolong them.