The government will grant up to $1,200 to help qualifying individuals and families pay their electricity bill

The government announced this Monday a program to grant up to a maximum of $1,200 to individuals or families who have arrears in the payment of their electricity bills.

At the governor’s press conference Peter Pierluisitogether with the secretary of the Department of the Family, Carmen Ana Gonzalez Magazine; and the administrator of the Family Socioeconomic Development Administration (ADSEF), Alberto Fradera; It was indicated that this is the beginning of a federal program that will provide financial assistance to those who have arrears with notice of suspension or disconnection of service.

“This year, families who qualify can receive help of up to $1,200 to pay for electricity service. We have seen a high cost in fuel prices worldwide that directly affects the prices of gasoline and electricity, which is why as a government we are constantly looking for alternatives that can represent relief in the pocket of the people. This aid that we announce today joins the Assistance Program for the Payment of Rent of the Department of Housing, which in addition to aid for the payment of rent, also provides financial aid for the payment of water and electricity services”, informed the Governor Pierluisi at a press conference.

Governor Pedro Pierluisi addresses the media accompanied by the Secretary of the Family, Carmen Ana González Magaz (hidden behind the sign interpreter) and the administrator of the Family Socioeconomic Development Administration, Alberto Fradera (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

The ADSEF administrator explained that the benefit is granted only once per fiscal year and the payment is made directly to the LUMA Energy account. That is, people do not receive aid money.

To find out if you qualify for this program, you can access https://serviciosenlinea.adsef.pr.gov/adsefdigital/Security/Login.aspx. If the person does not have access to the Internet, it was indicated that they can request information by calling 3-1-1 or visiting an office of the Department of the Family.