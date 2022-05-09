The government will multiply by 10 the universal speed of the Internet

For more than a decade, the government has done little for the minimum and universal broadband infrastructure in our country. The deployment of fiber promoted by Movistar has been really impressive if we take into account the comparison with our European neighbors, but although the government wants to leave ADLS and low speed behind, it has not yet achieved it. Therefore, it presents the new program ONLY Rural Demandwith which you will multiply by 10 the universal speed of the Internet.

The objective is as clear as it is simple: to bring Internet to 100 Mb for a price of 35 euros maximum and regulated. Until now and by law the minimum speed that was legislated was 10 Mb and therefore this is more than outdated. The Agenda Spain Digital 2025 intends to change that with plans like the one mentioned, and that is that UNICO Rural Demand will be a blow in quite concrete terms.

UNICO Rural Demand: priority to areas without land or fixed coverage

There will not be a fixation of fixed technology by the government, the operator that offers the speed will have to comply with certain conditions, yes, but not in the way of applying them, so fulfilling the following they could arrive by land or by air regardless of the distinctions or technologies:

A minimum data transmission capacity of 100 Mbps download and 5 Mbps upload .

. Maximum latency in both directions of 300ms.

There will be a high priority data cap that is set at a minimum of 100 GB per month for downloads and 5 GB per month for uploads.

The integrity and service stability by 95% in a cumulative and reviewable period of 30 days.

The plan ensures the following:

The company that wants to operate the network will have to set up a platform of network resources necessary to guarantee the provision of a wholesale connection access service.

This is important if we take into account that the network operator must offer other operators the rental of said network at a maximum price of €17.6, very similar to the current one for NEBA indirect fiber networks. That said, the maximum price that the operator can offer is 35 euros per monthwhich is understandable if we take into account that the entire project is supported with a budget of €73.3 million.

In addition, the program ONLY Rural Demand is subject to providers located in the European Union to guarantee the Cybersecurity law. All this implies 10 times faster than the current one with a price that is not too good if we compare fiber optics today, but it is the cost that any user can access to at any point in the country 100MB internet speed guaranteed.

VIA: Broadband