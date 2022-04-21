The government will not intervene in the elimination of the compulsory use of masks at the Luis Muñoz Marín airport

THE STONES – The governor Peter Pierluisi indicated this Wednesday that it does not intend to issue any guidelines that allow the compulsory use of masks at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport since the island is “in a very different stage in the pandemic.”

“We have already made some changes in terms of the measures we were taking at the airport in view of the stage we are in in the pandemic. Masks now at airports are an individual matter, that is, whoever wants to protect themselves by wearing a mask will be able to do so. Something similar is happening in Puerto Rico,” Pierluisi said. after the inauguration in Las Piedras of a new plant of the company Pac Tech, owner of the Cristalia brand.

The federal agency Transport Security Administration (TSA) complied with the determination of the federal Court that eliminates the mandatory use of a mask in airports, so, since yesterday, its use is optional at the Luis Muñoz Marín international airport in Carolina.

Pierluisi recalled that today the use of masks is optional, except in crowded activities which was ordered in recent days to be mandatory due to the rise in the positivity rate of COVID-19.

According to the Department of Health, the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Puerto Rico rose to 175, while the positivity rate is 23%.

“Already the most important statistic -which is veiled- is that of hospitalizations, especially in jurisdictions in which a large part of the population is vaccinated. The other statistics are relevant, but they are not decisive,” said the governor.

“As long as I see that the hospital system is stable, it is under control, do not expect additional measures except that we are going to keep recommending the people to protect themselves, to get reinforcement if they do not have it, in the same way, to get tested if You have any doubts about whether you are infected by then that you are given the treatments that we have available. This is a very different stage in the pandemic,” he added.