The Government will provide help to Ukrainians stranded in the country and will receive an honorary consul

The Dominican Government will provide help to Ukrainians who are stranded in the country after exhausting their vacation time and unable to travel to their nation due to the armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

The information was offered tonight by the director of government strategy and communication, Homero Figueroa, who indicated that for such purposes the Ministry of Tourism is already preparing a solution to house them.

He reported that President Luis Abinader will also receive honorary consul Ilona Oleksandrivna this Wednesday, who on Tuesday afternoon had implored the president to receive her.

“The Dominican Government will provide humanitarian aid to Ukrainian tourists stranded in the country. The @MITUR_RD is preparing a solution to host them. In addition, the president @luisabinader will receive the honorary consul Ilona Oleksandrivna tomorrow, Wednesday at 3:30 pm, ”Figueroa wrote on his Twitter account.

Oleksandrivna could not hold back her tears this afternoon when offering statements to the press, given the situation that more than 1,200 of her compatriots are going through in the country.

He assured that they need sheets, mattresses, water, medicine and any help that can benefit all Ukrainians in the country, “those who are on the streets with nowhere to sleep.”