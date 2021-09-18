the government wing says yes to the Green Pass

Lega leader Matteo Salvini reiterated on 8 September: “I spoke with President Draghi, there is no extension of the Green Pass to all public and private workers ”. Yesterday, on 13 September, the Minister of Economic Development Giancarlo Giorgetti reported to Ansa: “Extending it to everyone (the workers, ed.) Is a hypothesis under discussion“. What is happening inside the League?

On the Green Pass you can have different ideas, this is true and also several members of the League repeat it, such as Giancarlo Giorgetti. The problem arises, however, when these “different ideas” are all expressed within a party that should have a single line on a subject of this type. The problem arises when the “government” line made up of ministers and regional presidents blatantly disavows the propaganda line linked to the party leader. And this is what is happening inside the League: the swing of Matteo Salvini’s party on the Green Pass goes from approval in the Council of Ministers to presentation of 900 amendments which were then withdrawn, to vote in favor of an amendment by FdI. A coming and going of positions that, on closer inspection, more than represent a blow to the circle (government) and a blow to the barrel (part of the electorate), could represent the symptom of an increasingly evident internal split in the League.

It is no coincidence that the Green Pass received a favorable vote in the Council of Ministers, where the most governmental wing of the party is concentrated. It is no coincidence that the Minister of Economic Development Giancarlo Giorgetti said to Ansa at the end of a meeting in Assisi: “The one of extend the Green pass to all workers is a hypothesis under discussion. The need of companies is to have security for those who work in the departments. I therefore believe that we will go towards an extension without discriminating against anyone“. This is not a simple statement issued on the sidelines of a meeting, but an even more explicit stance in front of the press, which is added to other positions of this type within the League.

Read also: Quote rosa, after Salvini, Eva Cantarella intervenes: “Equality between men and women? A media phenomenon “

Giorgetti is not the only one

We said, in fact, that Giorgetti is not the only member of the governist wing. It distances itself from the line taken by Salvini too Massimiliano Fedriga, president of the Conference of the Regions and governor of Friuli Venezia Giulia, who reiterates: “If also a Region were to pass in the orange or red zone, with the Green pass you can keep it open. It is wrong to fear new lockdowns because otherwise it means that nothing has changed compared to last year. Instead we have more weapons: the vaccines, the Green Pass, the greater tracking capacity, the tampons, which can give the alternative to the lockdown. We must give companies guarantees and trust. So we must clearly say that instead of closing there is the alternative, that is to keep open with the green Pass“. Few misunderstandings: vaccines are a weapon to be exploited, together with the Green Pass. Agree too Attilio Fontana, governor of Lombardy, who a the Republic underlines: the Green pass “it is a means to achieve greater freedom, you can do many things and prevent people from taking risks. I’ve always seen it in a positive way“.

Read also: New day, new femicide. Anti-violence centers are not enough

Loading... Advertisements

Green Pass, il tug of war within the League

Given that these are not isolated cases, and given that the statements in front of the press contrary to the position of the party leader weigh, it is possible to deduce that a tug-of-war is taking place within the League that could break shortly. On the one hand Salvini who on 8 September exclaimed: “The Green Pass will not be extended to all workers“. On the other, Giorgetti who a few days later let it be known: “It is a hypothesis under discussion“. So if Salvini turns towards the opposition to respond to external competition from FdI, the inside of the League is resisting to respond to an unwelcome turn. The statements of the Minister of Economic Development, in the first instance, admit the friction, trying to diminish its significance: “As everywhere there are those who think in one way and those in another. I believe that in a pragmatic way we need to see reality and if we are unable to contain the phenomenon then unfortunately there are other measures, which we must avoid.”Says Giorgetti in Città di Castello. But then, from Teletruria he lets himself go a bit: “When we entered the government we knew we were taking on a weight, a responsibility, in a complicated, difficult situation. Staying in government means taking responsibility, make decisions: maybe there is someone who is not happy, but it is part of the rules of the game“. It is easy to imagine that he is indirectly speaking to the leader of his own party.

Read also: Taliban spokesman: “Hidden for years under the nose of US forces”

Salvini’s game gets complicated

On the other hand, it would not be surprising, also because Salvini’s position seems to become more and more complicated: chased by Giorgia Meloni, close to a government that does exactly the opposite of what he acclaimed, and troubled in administrative that do not seem to give great expectations of victory (in Naples the presentation of a League list in support of the prosecutor Catello Maresca is skipped because it was presented out of time). To weigh more is the united front to the government, which this week should decide to extend the obligation of the Green Pass to public and private employees in sectors where the obligation for customers already exists. Scheduled for today – September 14 – there is a Council of Ministers also to untie the knot of private companies. The Northern League ministers will take sides, in all likelihood, alongside the premier.

Read also: Carlo Nordio: justice reform and separation of careers

Within this framework, Salvini tries to raise the tone, looks for a battle to win. For this the administrative for the League will have a fundamental role, of legitimation and / or reconfirmation of the leader. For this Salvini sharpens his weapons to defend Quota 100: “Among the priorities of the League in the next financial maneuver is that of confirming the quota of 100. We will make the barricades in front of Parliament to defend it“, He told Benevento. And indeed, the real ridge could be precisely the measure on pensions: if on the front of the management of the pandemic the government line seems compact, it is difficult to say which side it is on more purely “political” issues. This is also where the future of the League passes, and of the entire government.