the government’s iron fist, the latest turnaround – Libero Quotidiano





Times are getting shorter: from 6 December the Super Green pass and with this new rules. The “enhanced” certification will be issued only to those who are vaccinated or cured of Covid-19 and will be valid for 9 months from the last administration. This is a certificate, for those who already have it, which will replace the Green pass. The decree passed by the government changes not only the use of certification, but also the system of color bands. In the white area, in fact, the activities are all open and there are no restrictions on movement, but there is an obligation to wear a mask indoors.

In this case, the Green pass will be used to take public transport, go to the gym or swimming pool, enter the changing rooms, go to the hotel, take the plane, go to the outdoor restaurants and take the ski lifts. The “strengthened” one it will also serve to go to the restaurant indoors, going to the cinema and theater, to the stadium, to parties and to the disco. In those Regions in the yellow zone you will have to wear a mask even outdoors and in restaurants you can stay up to four people indoors. Those who have the green certification can instead stay indoors at the restaurant without limits of people at the table and go to the disco.

New rules also for the orange zone. In this case the possibility of leaving the Municipality will be forbidden of residence, except for reasons of work, necessity, urgency. The ban, however, does not apply to those with the “Super Green pass”. In the penultimate band all the activities remain open, but those for which – until the entry into force of the new decree – the closure was expected will be accessible only for those who are vaccinated or cured. Finally, in the red zone it is not possible to leave the municipality of residence except for reasons of work, necessity, urgency, the premises will all be closed with the only possibility to work take-away and for home delivery. The shops are thus closed with the exception of supermarkets, groceries, newsagents, tobacconists, pharmacies and those with the Ateco code allowed.