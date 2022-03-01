The Governor is inclined to relax the covid-19 mandates | Strength

Puerto Rico registers a positivity rate of 4.9% and Governor Pedro Pierluisi announced that next week he will issue the new executive order on covid-19 and did not rule out relaxing the restrictions that are still in force.

The chief executive announced that he does not expect to eliminate the decrees that require the vaccine against the virus.

“My intention is to make a decision regarding changes to the executive order – which we have several in force – but to make a decision regarding possible changes to those executive orders early next week,” the governor explained at a press conference. . “I don’t want to act rashly. In the past – I specifically remember the summer of last year – at a given moment I rescinded the executive orders and let (the Department of) Health take control and after that delta arrived and I had to intervene again, ”said Pierluisi.

He added that “I am going to evaluate everything.”

“Regarding vaccination, my inclination is that vaccination is positive. We are first in vaccination and we should be proud of that. I do not envision major changes in terms of vaccination requirements or mandates. That is my inclination not to make changes in that area,” he indicated. “But in the other areas of capacity, the requirement of evidence of vaccination of negative tests in restaurants, in that area there may be flexibility,” she added.





In Puerto Rico, some restrictions against covid-19 are in force, such as the mandatory use of a mask in closed places and capacity limitations depending on the establishment and the type of event. There are also decrees that require the booster dose in facilities such as schools, universities and some sectors of the economy.

Rafael Irizarry, professor of applied statistics at Harvard University, published yesterday on his Twitter account that the omicron wave ended after 80 days, in which 300,000 people were infected, 4,000 of whom were hospitalized and 800 died.

The research manager of the Health Trust and member of the Scientific Coalition, Marcos López, reported that the governor’s advisory group will meet today, Tuesday, to discuss the recommendations that they will send to La Fortaleza on handling the pandemic.

In his opinion, it is still risky to eliminate all restrictions, considering that it has been a short time since Puerto Rico is in the lowest part of the positivity of the virus.

“We are going to meet (today) and one of the things that we are going to do is go over the data and we are going to be verifying the historical data to establish an analysis of all the possibilities. Not because we feel pressured – or because other jurisdictions have done it – we are going to make some decisions”, he expressed. “It is an analysis that we have to do and, based on that, we are going to see what the numbers show us,” he added.

He warned that other countries that have removed restrictions, such as Denmark, now have a significant increase in cases.

“It can be a risk because we have a new sublineage that is out there. What we still have is a single sample, but in Denmark, when they removed the restrictions, that created a strong spike and there are countries now dealing with strong spikes to remove the restrictions, ”he said.