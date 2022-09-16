News

The governor of Florida sends dozens of Venezuelan and Colombian migrants by plane to the luxurious island of Martha’s Vineyard

  • Nathan Williams & Bernd Debusmann Jr.
  • BBCNews

A woman with a child in her arms, part of the migrants sent to Martha's Vineyard.

image source, Reuters

The migrants, including children, arrived in Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday afternoon.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis sent two planes with some 50 undocumented Venezuelan and Colombian immigrants to the luxurious island of Martha’s Vineyard, in Massachusetts, in the northeastern United States.

In a statement, the Florida government said the move is part of the state’s program to send undocumented migrants to so-called “sanctuary destinations”places in the US where the authorities do not cooperate with the immigration officials who deport the undocumented.

This appears to be an escalation in the plan of some Republican-ruled states, such as Texas and Florida, to send immigrants to Democratic territories.

Martha’s Vineyardin the state of Massachusetts, is a tourist center and a traditional summer destination for billionaires and celebrities.

