The governor of Thuringia: “We will not treat the unvaccinated in our hospitals”

In Germany, struggling with a new wave of the epidemic, the president of Thuringia Bodo Ramelow threatened: “We will no longer treat the unvaccinated in hospitals if the pressure on health facilities rises too much.”

Ramelow received over 1,200 hate messages on Twitter after posting a post announcing that he had received the third dose.

From Monday, on the other hand, Saxony becomes the first German Land to limit access to bars, restaurants and cultural events only to those vaccinated or cured of Covid, also excluding the possibility of a swab as a pass. For Governor Kretschmer, introducing restrictions for the unvaccinated “is the way to go to avoid new lockdowns”.

Thuringia and Saxony are the two German states where hospitals are most in emergency.

The possibility of adopting a reinforced Green pass in Germany was welcomed by the conference of regional health councilors with Minister Jens Spahn, who hypothesized the use of the more severe “2G” regime in regions where Covid should re-explode to the point of bring hospitals back to an emergency.

On the other hand, yesterday’s bulletin of the Robert Koch Institute recorded 37,120 cases – this is the absolute peak since the beginning of the pandemic – and 154 deaths.

“We have difficult weeks ahead of us,” warned German Health Minister Jens Spahn

