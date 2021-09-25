The graffiti hunter: this is how this photographer immortalizes the most beautiful murals in Moscow – Russia Beyond

Many of these works of art do not “live” more than half an hour, because they are immediately canceled by the municipal authorities. This is why for Vasily Kudryavtsev being able to photograph them takes on an even greater value, suspended between the ephemeral existence of these drawings and the eternity that is granted to them by the camera.

Vasily Kudryavtsev has been photographing actors and famous people for 30 years now: from Daniel Craig embracing Eva Green in the Moscow Kremlin, to Roberto Cavalli who literally carries one of his models in his arms. Lady Gaga, Marilyn Manson, Jared Leto, Frédéric Beigbeder and hundreds of other VIPs also posed in front of his lens. Since the 1990s, her photos have been published on the covers of leading Russian fashion magazines.

But Vasily also has another great passion: graffiti. In his travels he does not fail to immortalize the murals he encounters on the streets of the world, from New York to Seoul. And Muscovite writers know him too, and are always very proud when one of their drawings ends up in front of Kudryavtsev’s lens.

“Graffiti culture attracts with its versatility,” Vasily explained to Russia Beyond. The styles and themes of Russian artists are very diverse, and the level of execution, according to the photographer, is very, very high.

Vasily is convinced that Russian street art has nothing to envy to the Western one, indeed: unlike the West, where “by now many public places are controlled, in Russia there is still room for street art”. Furthermore, according to Vasily, street art is even more precious due to its transience: “Some murals may exist for just half an hour, because soon afterwards the municipal authorities arrive to cancel the work”, he explains.

READ ALSO: The extraordinary optical illusion of 3D graffiti of the Urals

This is why Kudryavtsev considers himself doubly lucky when he comes across a fascinating and still intact mural on the street.

Loading... Advertisements

Either way, he knows where new murals can appear in the city, which is why when he is in a particular neighborhood on business, he widens the tour to see if anything has changed.

For example, there is a wall near Mendeleevskaya metro station where new graffiti keeps appearing. “New designs always appear here: they change every two days”. This wall is proof that phenomenal artists exist in the city. “For example, this green beast you see in the picture is beautifully drawn!”.

We don’t have our own Banksy, says Vasily. “But Banksy is more famous for the aura that surrounds him than for his skills. In Russia, we have skipped this rebellious phase for more than 20 years ”.

Last year, during the pandemic, Vasily explored Moscow’s abandoned buildings, suburban train tracks and other secret places: “They are all guarded and difficult to enter; therefore, everything painted there is not admired by anyone ”. The photographer is firmly convinced that someone has to show it.

READ ALSO: The particularity of Russian graffiti

To use Russia Beyond materials it is mandatory to indicate the link to the original piece