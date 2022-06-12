The Gran Vía that we deserve.
The Gran Vía Marqués del Turia runs through, separates and forms the backbone of the Valencian bourgeois expansion. Configured as a backbone that brought together the urban development of the city, it staged one of the rings that marked the urban limits of the 19th century and that at the dawn of the 20th century, under industrial influence, marked the impasse between the new rationalist structure and hypodamic that had worked so well in Barcelona thanks to Cerdá or in Paris through Baron Haussman and the old anarchic and chaotic models. Definitely, the strategic use of planning as a growth model.
If Madrid’s Gran Vía sported its iconic neon lights and theaters and odeons, and the Catalan one stands out for being the longest in Spain, leaving cathedrals, squares and basilicas on its banks, the Valencian one was configured as a bourgeois recreation space. A landscaped pathway in its central part for the enjoyment of neighbors, flâneurs and young people of partying age, always under the watchful, permissive adult eyes of the service staff. A road that took the name of Marqués del Turia, a title granted by Alfonso XIII to Don Tomás Trénor y Palavicino in 1909 due to the success of the Valencian Regional Exhibition that he himself organized as president of the Mercantile Athenaeum and that except for the exceptional republican period that the renamed in honor of Buenaventura Durruti, it will forever be linked to the Trénor and the river that marks its limits.
With a modernist, floral and stately character, the Gran Vía has undergone several changes in its function and setting. But it is always a framework, a place and a path. Axis and compass. The Gran Vía has been scene of hundreds of ups and downs and encounters that decadence and gentrification have denatured and desubstantialized from a Kantian perspective to the point of almost becoming a shadow of what it was and that little by little tries to recover a splendor that it never had to part with. Three projects, under the watchful eye of three hoteliers aware of its value and eager to change unattractive models, stand as champions of a new Gran Vía that aspires to recover a new space and discourse for a budding city that pretends to be, without renouncing what it was.
Let’s walk a path from start to finish. From morning to night.
beverly cafe
Gran Vía del Marqués del Túria, 18
The first proposal will be located in the former Alfredo Esteve Headquarters, possibly the most fashion of the entire Gran Vía. Beverly Café is the bet healthy which will be addressed by Luis Jaime Hervas (associate of Manolo Bakes Valencia and franchisee of Foster’s Hollywood), the advice of Jose Tomas (Q’tomas) and the kitchen management of Carlos Belloch (ex-Sushi Samba London) along with various investment partners, among which stand out Guillem Querol (music promoter) and Pablo Remohi (IVI). The space has been designed by Only You, which is Nacho Álvarez’s interior design studio with an aesthetic instagrammable which in Guillem’s own words: “will be the first of a chain of coffee shops healthy which will soon expand to cities such as Madrid and Seville“.
Luis Jaime tells us that the opening date is expected for end of June or Julywho are looking for a way to fit a model that is surprising, unique and special. Of course, the facade will be, since, a priori, it will show off an impressive pastel pink from which flowers will hang in the purest British style but with reminiscences that will transport us to the Angelina streets of Rodeo Drive. You know where Richard Gere intended to spend indecent dough with Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman. From Monaco to Dubai, passing through Capri, Portofino or Saint Tropez, the space aims to reflect the most heavenly and exclusive atmosphere, but yes with a more than adjusted price list.
In the words of Carlos Belloch: “The idea is to prepare breakfasts, brunchY late evenings. Very much in line with spaces such as Flax & Kale, EL & N London or 7th Heaven Café, the proposals we prepare have TOP-level suppliers, thanks to the advice of José Tomás, and we intend to offer everything from toast to various types of eggs benedict, royal , tokyo shakshuka… going by bowlssalads and shirachi bowls, puddings, sweets and some specialties with Asian influences“. In short, honoring its name, at Beverly Café we will enjoy the sensation of living.
Dalima
Gran Vía del Marquis del Turia, 58
The next opening leads us to the central part of the Gran Vía. In the Rive Droite itself, right at the intersection with Joaquín Costa, Dalima will be located. A casual proposal that Javi Calduch aims to recover at the end of July the essence of a Peruvian market with its Cevichera bar. A part of the participation in the project will be represented by Richie Goachet, who will be halfway between his native Lima and his adoptive Valencia. Also participating as external project advisors are Sergio Mendoza (El Observatorio) and another Sergio, in this case Rozas (Mamua).
We spoke with Richie Goachet who explains to us that: “Dalima will bring us the commotion and hodgepodge of a small market in Peru, it will transport us to its effervescence, its vitality and its joy. We want to reflect the gastronomic variety of a country that is in ascending projection and a cuisine that fuses, thanks to the peaceful cultures, products and techniques. In our kitchen there will be ceviches, causes, tiraditos and stews. But without forgetting the Mediterranean and its cultural heritage, for this we propose a round trip, from here to Lima“.
Javier Calduch It will be the main engine and the visible face of the project. A vital project that has been ruminating for years and that, due to a series of circumstances, had not been launched until now. “This is the consecration of a dream, which supposes a great effort and motivation. Many years ago he had in mind the idea of setting up a casual and relaxed space where one could eat honestly. Dalima will be all that but also a space in which to fly the imagination, enjoy some piscos and some ceviches at the bar, with an open kitchen, in a super fresh and colorful place, with a friendly and efficient service“he tells us. It seems simple, but it is not. Of course he has determination with what he has already done half the way.
Varetto
Gran Vía del Marques del Turia, 73
Lastly, we turn to Varetto: the recent opening (it has been cooking gently since April) which, hand in hand with Tony Boix (Lavoé) David Nunez (Wild) and Guillem Querol has come to revolutionize the corner of the Gran Vía that previously occupied Raul Aleixandre c.on Baobab. Viva Watusi prays one of his neons and it is for less since Varetto logically transports us to those festive and playful spaces where jazz, bogaloo or salsa come together under the percussive rhythms of the great Ray Barreto.
Toni Boix says that there is an open debate between Mediterranean and Italian gastronomy. One half of the world believes that the best is the Spanish, and instead the other half believes that the prize goes to the kings of “pasta”. We did not want to fight with anyone, and we have merged both to create the funniest tapas bar in the city of Valencia. Personally, I couldn’t agree more with that statement. What a mania with having to choose sides! I have said it thousands of times, the above signer is a mercenary of pleasure and as a good enjoyer and hedonist, pleasure is where there is a good dish, a good drink and a good conversation.
Of the first: cheeks, meatballs, hamburgers that take away the meaning, burradas, tacos, a carbonara tortilla that is the undisputed starter, croquettes or some bravas typical of a bareto. Of the second, that it is never empty, either of classic reds or whites of immediate pleasure. Toni has a cellar stocked with easily recognizable and consensus references. If you’re into beer, nothing happens, nobody is perfect and Varetto will never miss it. And the third, well yes, maybe here you will have to choose, that there is nothing worse than getting old and realizing that you have nothing to tell.
Gentleman, Watusi has just entered / That mulatto who is seven feet tall and weighs 169 pounds / And when that mulatto arrives at the place everyone says / Let’s run because Watusi has arrived / The most handsome man in Havana