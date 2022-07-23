The grand finale of ‘Walking Dead’ is approaching | Tijuana News

San Diego, California.- After 11 seasons, the grand finale of “Walking Dead” is drawing near, a television series based on comics from an apocalyptic world where undead “walkers” are always on the prowl.

With tears in their eyes, the actors said goodbye, Norman Reedus and Melissa McBrideof his “Walking Dead” characters, during the panel of this television series in the San Diego Comic-Conthis Friday.

Based on the “Walking Dead” characters and comics, the show has been featured at this popular arts and comics convention since its inception, leading to great moments between fans and the show’s creators and lead actors.

Last panel of “Walking Dead”

This year was special since it was the last panel of “Walking Dead”.

“This whole experience has been amazing, out of this world, I never thought it was going to be this. There’s a lot I want to say, but I swear, I get stuck, every time, I have a lot to say, this happens every time, I’m just so grateful,” McBride said, through tears.

The panel included the participation of the creators, Scott M. Gimble, and Angela Kang, as well as with the actors: Josh McDermitt, Lauren Ridoff, Ross Marquand, Cailey Flemming, and the favorites: Reedus and McBride.

Recording of the last episode

“It’s going to get weirder… it was very emotional recording the last episode, I felt very good not being in the comics, although I really like comics, I felt that freedom, I can be here all day talking about my favorite scenes, I’m going to miss everyone, I’m going to miss Georgia,” Reedus said.

On the other hand, two main actors who were not present: Lauren Cohan, and Jeffrey Dean Morganappeared in a video on the screens of the comic-con, where they revealed that there will be a new series from the “Walking Dead” universe, which they began recording this week, for which they could not attend this edition.

The last of 11 seasons has 24 episodes, and only eight remain to air; the first two will be revealed on October 2 on AMC.