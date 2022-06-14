The Grand Stade de Marrakech hosts the concert of ElGrande Toto and Maluma

The Grand Stade de Marrakech will host the concert of ElGrande Toto and the famous Maluma on July 1st, TTEvents announced in a press release.

“On July 1, 2022, Marrakech will welcome the great, the unique, the incredible Maluma. For the biggest private concert ever organized in the ocher city, more than 30,000 spectators are expected to sing, dance and vibrate to the rhythm of the wild notes of the world superstar of Reggaeton”, indicates TTEvents, adding that the famous Moroccan rapper ElGrande Toto, will join Maluma on stage to ensure the first part of the concert.

Maluma is not on his first date in Morocco! After shooting his music video there with Maître Gims in 2019, and after bringing together more than 200,000 spectators the same year, during his performance at the Mawazine Festival, the singer wanted to find the Moroccan public.

Having never hidden his passion for the Kingdom, Maluma quite naturally chose Morocco as the only African destination as part of the Papi Juancho World Tour. Accompanied by his famous troupe of musicians and dancers, Maluma promises to offer his fans a memorable show.

On the program, pyrotechnic decorations and light effects already announcing a unique concert of its kind and its format. The last event of this caliber dates back to 2008, when Rihanna took the stage at the Complexe Mohammed V in Casablanca.