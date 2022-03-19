The granddaughter of ‘El Potrillo’ was born, Alex Fernández becomes Mía’s father: PHOTO

The Fernandez family continues to grow and now they have welcomed a new member, it is the daughter of Alex Fernandez Jr.

This March 17, Alexia Hernandez, wife of the son of “The foal” gave birth to the long-awaited baby, who goes by the name Mine.

The granddaughter of Alejandro Fernandez was born in Guadalajara, Jalisco at 9:45 in the morning and weighed 3.15 kilos and measured 48 centimeters according to the magazine Hello!.

Alexia showing off her baby bump. IG @alexfernandez.g

Also, the couple announced the great news through their social networks where they shared an amazing photo like the new family they are.

“Officially I am the happiest man in the universe! Thank you love for the best gift Alexia Hernandez,” Alex wrote.

While Hernández also shared a message to his baby and also to the singer. “I love you baby! Charro thanks for my princess Alex Fernandez”.

Happiness in the family is inevitable, because who also dedicated a few words to his new granddaughter was America Guinart and assured that it is a gift in his life.

“Once again our lives are illuminated with another gift from God. My second granddaughter, my continuing to transcend and fill my universe with love. Welcome to the world Mía Miamor! Thank you Alex Fernández and Alexia Hernández,” he wrote.

In addition, who could not miss this wave of congratulations was the interpreter of “I set out to lose you“, who through Instagram shared the photo of his granddaughter with the following message.

“Thank you, life. I can’t ask for anything more. I love you @alexfernandez.g!” the singer wrote.

IG @alexfernandez.g

The couple announced on September 14 that they were expecting their first baby and had even thought about the name of their firstborn, announcing that it would be a girl at their baby shower party.

This is the second granddaughter of Alejandro and America, the first was Cayetanadaughter of Camila Fernandez.

amv