The granddaughter of José Luis “El Puma” Rodríguez raises the temperature with this close-up

Galilea Lopez Morillo She is 26 years old and is the only daughter of Liliana Rodríguez, therefore she is the only granddaughter of Jose Luis “El Puma” Rodriguez. Despite being born into a family of artists, the young woman is not dedicated to singing or acting, but she is a specialist in finance and real estate.

Galilee He works with a committed team in the city of Miami in the United States and has an Instagram page where he posts all his work. Personally, she has been on a demanding diet to lose weight and continually posts her changes on her social media.

Related news

“It’s Thursday and my first day without carbohydrates, pray for me” he wrote in one of his stories, showing his almost 90,000 followers that he started a diet free of carbohydrates, sugars and fatty preparations. The healthy diet of the granddaughter of Jose Luis “El Puma” Rodriguez is supervised by a professional.

this past friday, Galilee went out with some friends in Downtown, a neighborhood in Nashville, Tennessee. It is the energetic center of Nashville’s country music scene, with packed honky-tonk bars on Broadway, the area’s main drag. The young woman even drove to the Barcelona Wine Bar.

Source: Instagram @galilealopezmorillo_

There, a close-up photograph was taken from above. Galilee She wore a low-cut lime green dress, with which she dazzled her fans. In addition, he played Jenga, the popular tower of wooden blocks in which each participant must remove one. Whoever drops it, loses. Without a doubt, the granddaughter of the Venezuelan singer knows how to have fun.