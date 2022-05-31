Entertainment

The granddaughter of José Luis “El Puma” Rodríguez raises the temperature with this close-up

Galilea Lopez Morillo She is 26 years old and is the only daughter of Liliana Rodríguez, therefore she is the only granddaughter of Jose Luis “El Puma” Rodriguez. Despite being born into a family of artists, the young woman is not dedicated to singing or acting, but she is a specialist in finance and real estate.

Galilee He works with a committed team in the city of Miami in the United States and has an Instagram page where he posts all his work. Personally, she has been on a demanding diet to lose weight and continually posts her changes on her social media.

