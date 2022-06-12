Entertainment

The granddaughter of José Luis Rodríguez “El Puma”, Galilea López Morillo is filmed in front of the mirror and stops hearts

Photo of James James14 mins ago
0 25 1 minute read

The only granddaughter of Venezuelan singer José Luis Rodríguez, Galiliea Lopez Morrilois the daughter of Liliana Rodriguez Morillo. The singer had two daughters in his first marriage Liliana and Lilibeth, neither of them has any relationship with the singer. Their relationship ended when the singer joined the Cuban model Carolina Pérez with whom he had a daughter named Genesis Rodríhuez.

Jose Luis Rodriguez It will not give them affection, but it has given them, almost in their blood, the way to face the cameras and face their working lives. Contrary to what many believe, Galilea López Morillo, 26, is not a model or actress like her mother and her aunt, but she is dedicated to real estate and has an Instagram profile totally dedicated to it.

Source link

Photo of James James14 mins ago
0 25 1 minute read

Related Articles

Anuel AA and Yailin got married by civilian in the Dominican Republic | People | Entertainment

4 mins ago

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: Hero of humiliated men | Culture

5 mins ago

Today on TV: One of the Best Horror Movies in Recent Years – Movie News

15 mins ago

Ángela Aguilar in trouble with Pepe Aguilar, who in the middle of the concert told her: “Why is that dump you’re wearing so low-cut?”

26 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button