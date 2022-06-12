The granddaughter of José Luis Rodríguez “El Puma”, Galilea López Morillo is filmed in front of the mirror and stops hearts

The only granddaughter of Venezuelan singer José Luis Rodríguez, Galiliea Lopez Morrilois the daughter of Liliana Rodriguez Morillo. The singer had two daughters in his first marriage Liliana and Lilibeth, neither of them has any relationship with the singer. Their relationship ended when the singer joined the Cuban model Carolina Pérez with whom he had a daughter named Genesis Rodríhuez.

Jose Luis Rodriguez It will not give them affection, but it has given them, almost in their blood, the way to face the cameras and face their working lives. Contrary to what many believe, Galilea López Morillo, 26, is not a model or actress like her mother and her aunt, but she is dedicated to real estate and has an Instagram profile totally dedicated to it.

Galilea Lopez Morillo has a habit of sharing much of his routine with his followers on Instagram and on more than one occasion it has been shown in the gym, a goal that was set some time ago to lose weight, inspired by her mother Liliana who changed her physiognomy and lifestyle with a gastric sleeve.

This time Galilea Lopez Morillo has surprised his followers Instagram with a video that has been taken in front of the mirror wearing the upper part of a printed and colorful swimsuit, and oversize pants in shades of pink and orange. The young woman is becoming more stylized physically after her gastric operation and she looks more beautiful.

In the text that accompanies the image, the young Galilea Lopez MorilloLillian’s daughter Rodriguez and granddaughter of Jose Luis Rodriguez has written to your account Instagram: “Hello. Wishing you a wonderful Thursday! I want to be by the pool getting some sun this weekend. What plans do you guys have?!