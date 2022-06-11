Entertainment

The granddaughter of José Luis Rodríguez, Galilea López Morillo is filmed in front of the mirror and stops hearts

The only granddaughter of Venezuelan singer José Luis Rodríguez, Galiliea Lopez Morrilois the daughter of Liliana Rodriguez Morillo. The singer had two daughters in his first marriage Liliana and Lilibeth, neither of them has any relationship with the singer. Their relationship ended when the singer joined the Cuban model Carolina Pérez with whom he had a daughter named Genesis Rodríhuez.

Jose Luis Rodriguez It will not give them affection, but it has given them, almost in their blood, the way to face the cameras and face their working lives. Contrary to what many believe, Galilea López Morillo, 26, is not a model or actress like her mother and her aunt, but she is dedicated to real estate and has an Instagram profile totally dedicated to it.

