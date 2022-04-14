The graphic novel “Nimona” will arrive on Netflix in 2023 with a promising cast

The animated adaptation “Nimona” will have a prominent trio of main stars: They are Chloë Grace Moretz, Riz Ahmed and Eugene Lee Yang, reported Deadline.

The original format is a graphic novel by Noelle Stevenson, who goes by the name ND Stevenson.

Likewise, its publication was in the year 2015 and became the best-seller of the New York Times, the media said. On the other hand, it will arrive on Netflix in 2023. Stevenson echoed the news on her profile on his Instagram.

What is it about?

“Nimona” tells the story of medieval knight Ballister Boldheart, who ends up in the thick of a crime he didn’t commit and the only one who can prove his innocence is a teenage girl whose name is the same as the one in the footage and who has special abilities, such as way.

Likewise, the plot will be set in a techno-medieval universe and the specialized medium described it as “something completely different from anything ever done in animation.” It’s a story about the labels we assign to people and the shapeshifter who refuses to be defined by anyone.

Chloe Grace Moretz will play Nimona and Riz Ahmed will play Ballister Boldheart. Meanwhile, Lee Yang will be in charge of a character named Ambrosius Goldenloin. The footage will be directed by Nick Bruno and Troy Quane.

Netflix partnered with Annapurna Pictures on “Nimona” when production began early last year. Roy Lee, Karen Ryan and Julie Zackary are producing, with Robert L. Baird, Megan Ellison and Andrew Millstein serving as executive producers and DNEG handling animation for the feature.

Moretz is known for films like “Carrie” and the “Kick-Ass” franchise. Similarly, Ahmed, who recently won the Oscar for Best Real Life Short Film for “The long goodbye“He starred in an HBO miniseries called “The Night Of” and most recently the Oscar-nominated “Sound of Metal.” Yang will next appear in Cole Evans’ romantic drama “Spring Bloom” with Jack McDormand and Nora Zehetner. Additional credits include the “Classified” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” podcast series.