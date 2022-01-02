the graphics of Demon’s Souls on PS5 put pressure on From Software – Nerd4.life

From the point of view of graphics, during the processing of Elden Ring, From Software felt underneath “extra pressure” after seeing what BluePoint had achieved in remake of Demon’s Souls on PS5, revealed Hidetaka Miyazaki in an interview published by Edge.

“Yes, I’m pretty sure our graphics-focused staff has been under further pressure,” the director explained in the interview. “This is not only with regard to Elden Ring, but also all game production in general. Graphic fidelity is not has never been our top priority, Miyazaki said, what we look for from this point of view usually depends on the characteristics of the game itself and the systems on which it runs, but it is an element that has less priority than others, in development “.

In any case, for Miyazaki the developers of From Software they “worked very hard on Elden Ring and our graphics people and programmers pushed a lot of new features to create the best game we’ve made so far.”

For the same reason he claimed he won’t play Elden Ring, Miyazaki said he didn’t even play the PS5 remake of Demon’s Souls, being a title that draws a lot of “old emotions, old memories, and can be hard to sustain. “, also due to a difficult situation in the studio at the time of the development of the original, but he was still very happy to see his title in a modernized version for a new audience.

In particular, he found Interesting to note some “things and elements of approach that we had not considered at the time in technical terms, but seeing them researched and applied through new processes is something very interesting”. Among other things, it has emerged that the game is inspired by The Lord of the Rings and The Eternal Champion.