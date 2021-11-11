the graphics of GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas compared to the originals

In the impatient expectation of fans for the release of GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition, we offer you a comparative video full of gameplay scenes between the original versions of GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas with the remastered editions of the Rockstar Games epic.

In this new role, the first three 3D blockbusters of the Grand Theft Auto epic will boast a whole series of improvements, additions and optimizations that will touch every aspect of the primal versions.

On the gameplay front, for example, we will see the introduction of controls inspired by GTA V, with refined controls for weapons, aiming and driving. Still from a playful point of view, we note the adoption of the selection wheel for weapons, objects and radio stations, a new mini-map with improved navigation and the option to retry a failed mission.

What emerges from this comparative video, however, is the effort made by the authors of GTA Trilogy to improve the graphicsIn fact, each of the titles in the collection will offer higher resolution textures for each screen element, a completely rewritten lighting system, improved environmental effects, richer vegetation and a higher viewing distance.

There will also be specific optimizations for each platform, such as support for 4K and 60fps on PS5 and Xbox Series X, support a NVIDIA DLSS on PC or the use of the touchscreen and gyroscopes for Nintendo Switch. All this, and more, awaits us on November 11 with the launch of GTA Trilogy on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PS5 and Xbox Series X / S. For further information, we invite you to read our special on GTA Trilogy between graphics, gameplay and controls.