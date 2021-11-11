Tech

the graphics of GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas compared to the originals

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee11 hours ago
0 27 1 minute read

In the impatient expectation of fans for the release of GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition, we offer you a comparative video full of gameplay scenes between the original versions of GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas with the remastered editions of the Rockstar Games epic.

In this new role, the first three 3D blockbusters of the Grand Theft Auto epic will boast a whole series of improvements, additions and optimizations that will touch every aspect of the primal versions.

On the gameplay front, for example, we will see the introduction of controls inspired by GTA V, with refined controls for weapons, aiming and driving. Still from a playful point of view, we note the adoption of the selection wheel for weapons, objects and radio stations, a new mini-map with improved navigation and the option to retry a failed mission.

What emerges from this comparative video, however, is the effort made by the authors of GTA Trilogy to improve the graphicsIn fact, each of the titles in the collection will offer higher resolution textures for each screen element, a completely rewritten lighting system, improved environmental effects, richer vegetation and a higher viewing distance.

There will also be specific optimizations for each platform, such as support for 4K and 60fps on PS5 and Xbox Series X, support a NVIDIA DLSS on PC or the use of the touchscreen and gyroscopes for Nintendo Switch. All this, and more, awaits us on November 11 with the launch of GTA Trilogy on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PS5 and Xbox Series X / S. For further information, we invite you to read our special on GTA Trilogy between graphics, gameplay and controls.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee11 hours ago
0 27 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

video comparison shows all the best graphics, from 60 FPS to DLSS – Nerd4.life

1 day ago

Fluorine discovered in a galaxy 12 billion light years away – Space & Astronomy

6 days ago

Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl: here are all the creatures that can be captured

1 day ago

update 1.0 postponed until spring 2022, official – Nerd4.life

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button