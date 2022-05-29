The Gray Man, a film by Ana de Armas, Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling, very soon on Netflix

The trailer of the new project of the Cuban actress Anne of Arms along with the actors Chris Evans Y Ryan Gosling, The Gray Man, one of the most anticipated movies of this year, will be available this Tuesday on Netflix.

As published by the artist on her Instagram profile, although the trailer for the film can be seen on the platform streaming, we will have to wait until July 22 to enjoy it in its entirety.

Ana de Armas shares a scene with Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling in an action thriller directed by Joe and Anthony Russoconsidered the film with the highest budget in the history of Netflix, 200 million dollars, says the media The Republic.

The film, which will first be released in theaters on July 15, is based on the first part of the book series. The Gray Mana novel with which the American writer debuted Mark Greaney and that was published for the first time in 2009 by the American publisher Jove Books.

The story follows freelance assassin and former CIA member Court Gentry, played by Gosling, who is hunted around the world by his old partner Lloyd Hansen (Evans), another former CIA officer. Meanwhile, De Armas plays agent Dani Miranda, who is in charge of covering the gray man’s back.

Ana de Armas continues to triumph in Hollywood, and this year three other premieres are expected in which the actress participates: Blondea film written and directed by Andrew Dominic in which he gives life to Marilyn Monroe; no time to diethe new installment of james-bond; Y deep wateran erotic thriller in which he shares the leading role with Ben Affleck.

Beginnings of May, the Cuban actress celebrated her 34th birthday with Chris Evans and in the middle of filming ghostedan American action-adventure film, directed by Dexter Fletcherand that he will star alongside the actor.

In recent months, some rumors speak of a possible romance between the two artists.

