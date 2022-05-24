The Gray Man: all about the thriller with Ana de Armas and Chris Evans

The Gray Man, or The Gray Manis the movie that will make users who closed their Netflix accounts want to get them back.

The action-thriller film was officially announced a couple of years ago and brings together Ana de Armas (No Time to Die), Rege-Jean Page (Bridgerton)Chris Evans (Avengers) and Ryan Gosling (Drive) in a single action and mystery movie, promising to become one of the most successful in the history of the platform.

The film is the new project of Anthony and Joe Russo (architects of the most successful era of the MCU), who were responsible for adapting the successful series of novels,gray man, of the author Mark Greney. This is a story of spies, who must keep their true identity a secret in order to carry out the most dangerous missions around the world, and the james bond fans they will definitely appreciate it.

In the story, a secret agent accidentally uncovers a series of dark CIA secrets, causing an old colleague to put a price on his head (much like John Wick), giving rise to an international manhunt, where the agent is pursued by several contract killers who want to keep the reward. This time, Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans They are the worst enemies.

The Gray Man trailer

content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

The trailer promises a new spy story full of action and tension where, according to Netflix, Ryan Gosling He is a CIA agent known as the The Gray Man (a mysterious man who is sent on missions that don’t officially exist and need to be solved discreetly) and Chris Evans (who appears with a more perfect mustache than Henry Cavill’s in Mission: Impossible) is his “psychopathic adversary,” who is also a fugitive mercenary who needs to be stopped.

The first images