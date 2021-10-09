News

The Gray Man: Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling together in the Russo brothers’ film

The brothers Joe and Anthony Russo (Avengers: Endgame) have just signed a conspicuous one contract with Netflix to make a new movie, “The Gray Man”.

The film will be an action / thriller based on the 2009 novel of the same name by Mark Greaney, and will feature acclaimed actors Ryan Gosling (La La Land, Drive) And Chris Evans (Captain America).

The plot will center on a deadly duel between killers triggered when independent killer Gentry (Ryan Gosling) is hunted around the world by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), his former colleague at the CIA.

As stated by Anthony Russo on Deadline:

The film is a true continuous confrontation between those two great actors, who represent two different versions of the CIA, in what it can be, and in what it can do.

On the possibility that The Gray Man manages to become a real saga over time, Joe added:

The intention is to be competitive with every movie release, and being able to collaborate with Gosling and Evans is a dream for us. The idea is to create a franchise and build a universe out of it [c’è già una serie di libri a disposizione], with Ryan [Gosling] in the center. We are all busy with the first movie, [ma] it will have to go really well for there to be a second.

The film will be produced by the Russo brothers themselves with AGBO, while the script was entrusted to Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, names already known for Captain America And Avengers: Endgame.

Meanwhile, the production company AGBO has also entered into an agreement with Amazon Studio for Citadel, a thriller series shot in multiple languages ​​which, in the American edition, will have Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra as protagonists.

At the two projects in the works, the prolific Russo brothers will also focus on a live-action version of Hercules for Disney and the film adaptation of the novel Exit West, here in collaboration with Michelle and Barack Obama’s Higher Ground Productions.

The budget for the filming of The Gray Man, with its approx 200 million dollars, is already considered among the highest earmarked by the Netflix platform.

