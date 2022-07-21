The gray man: Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page and the Russo brothers talk about the new Netflix spy film, the most expensive in its history

With the record of being the most expensive project of Netflix to date, this Friday premieres the gray man. The ambitious action movie has several of the most popular names in Hollywood today and aspires to become one of the favorites of platform users worldwide.

To find out what to expect from this title, THE NATION spoke exclusively with its protagonists, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Anne of Arms, Regé- Jean Page, and Jessica Henwickas well as with the directors in charge of the film, the brothers joe Y Anthony Russo (the filmmakers behind tanks like Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War Y Avengers: Endgame).

Based on the literary saga created by Mark Greaney, the protagonist of the gray man is a CIA agent known as Sierra 6 (Ryan Gosling), who accidentally discovers material that could put his superiors in check. Keen to make the right decision, he decides to go on the run and abandon a mission. But when one of the Agency bosses named Carmichael (Regé-Jean Page) discovers these plans, he summons a dangerous freelance agent named Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans) to find Sierra 6. a dangerous hunt begins between two expert assassins, which will reach unsuspected limits .

In Sierra 6 there is a marked aroma of old action heroes. Not far from arnold schwarzenegger of Commandor even the Jack Ryan of Harrison Ford, Gosling takes on the role of an agent committed to a dangerous mission in which his loved ones end up involved. “ I love this character, because he’s just an ordinary worker, a spy who didn’t even want to be a spy. He would rather see this movie on Netflix than be in it. But circumstances lead him to where he is, and so he takes the absurdity of his situation with a certain humor. I think that in that aspect, he does remind me of many of the films he watched when he was younger. ”, assumes Gosling.

Ryan Gosling as Sierra 6 video capture

The Russos, meanwhile, thought the gray man as a story that had to fulfill a double function: on the one hand, it is a piece that vindicates the action cinema of the eighties, and on the other hand, it is a story that presents a hero aimed at a new generation of spectators . “ We grew up on a diet of McTiernan movies, we love them, they evoke very pleasant emotions, and I still watch Hard to Kill each Christmas. In many ways, this film goes back to that, but also plays with more modern aspects and characters. James Bond is now in his sixties, Jason Bourne is in his twenties, and a lot has changed since those movies were released. Therefore, this is a more contemporary interpretation of the espionage genre. ”, maintains Joe Russo.

Chris Evans plays the villain of the story File, Archive

Across the street from Sierra 6 is Lloyd Hansen, a freelance agent notorious for his sadism and unethical methods. Neat-looking, Hansen is meticulous, making the suffering of others his source of pleasure. When playing him, Chris Evans thought a lot about the essence of this unscrupulous villain: “ It is about an irreverent man, who ignores any type of social norm, and whom I always imagined as someone disciplined, who spends his days very attentive to fashion. Lloyd is someone who gets up early, does five hundred squats, tidies up his looks, drinks his protein shake, and combs his mustache. He considers that all of this is part of his power, and that is how he moves through the world. ”.

A bit like satellites of the war between the two protagonists, there are Carmichael (Regé-Jean Page) and Suzanne Brewer (Jessica Henwick), who represent the leadership of the agency that hires Hansen. About Carmichael, Page considers that “it is like a fire that threatens to blow everything up”, while Suzanne is slightly more moderate, as Henwick describes her well: “ She knows she can’t afford to mess things up, but she’s always on edge. And when she played her, she felt that if she didn’t blow up Suzanne, she was going to blow up Carmichael. ”.

Throughout the two hours that the film lasts, the protagonist flees tirelessly, travels through different countries, hits and is hit again and again. During the talk with THE NATION, Gosling confesses why he decided not to ask any actor who had played a similar action hero for advice. “I don’t know if anyone would have been able to help, because most action movies have half the stunts that this one has.”

However, the actor highlights a key figure in the construction of Sierra 6, a man who somehow ended up inspiring his approach to a protagonist crossed by violence. In that way, Gosling explains: “ The person I trusted most for advice was a Delta Force officer who went by the name of Chili Palmer, and his input was invaluable. He is the closest thing to a ‘Gray Man’ that could possibly exist in reality. He would talk to us about his actual experiences, he was amazing. He gave us incredible details, for example, that my character eat candy at one point, it was Chili’s suggestion, because he said that when you’re in the field of action, candy is a very fast energy rush ”.

Anne of Arms GROSBY GROUP

The aforementioned Chili Palmer not only advised Gosling, but he did the same with Ana de Armas, whose character, agent Miranda, also has numerous action scenes. “ I was so curious about how that whole world worked… And I was very interested in the psychological part of the matter, because there you have to be three steps ahead of everything that can go wrong; and how skilled you are, how much aim you have, and how clearly you can think will lead you to make the right decisions. And when Ryan told me about an agent he was in contact with, I asked to speak to him, and we chatted on the phone about firearms and military issues. ”, admits the Cuban actress.

Anthony and Joe Russo, the men behind Netflix’s most expensive production so far Courtesy Netflix

The Russo brothers achieved a very important name in Hollywood, mainly after their time in Marvel. In 2014 both directed Captain America: The Winter Soldiera feature film in which they poured clear influences that could be traced in titles such as Fire against fire. She was followed by several of the most important pieces of that heroic universe, such as Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War Y Avengers: Endgame. And after an unusual project about a war veteran, the directors returned to lead a Hollywood tank as is the case with the gray man.

Over the last few years, the Russos have developed their own style, a visual language that is polished in this film, as the result of a journey that began more than a decade ago. For this reason, by bringing to the screen the literary saga of the gray manthe directors were very clear about the aspect they wanted to preserve and that was most closely related to their vision of cinema. “This is a very modern portrayal of espionage. I think we like this character because he has some existentialism. At first he’s in prison and then he works at the CIA, but it’s about someone who doesn’t have any kind of freedom, and ultimately that’s what he’s really looking for. But we also like that he’s someone with a very human code, while Lloyd is someone who doesn’t understand any humanity at all. And that was an aspect that we wanted to work on, this idea of ​​a character who owns an ethical code, stuck in a cynical world, who nevertheless finds a reason to do something noble and kind. ”, reflects Joe Russo.

Ryan Gosling on the set of The Gray Man Grosby Group – Splash News/The Grosby Group

Along with the Russos is also Chris Evans, who has already worked with them on four other occasions, playing Captain America. Between the actor and the directors there is a relationship in which they do not need to talk too much to understand what they are looking for from each other, and Evans refers to his work dynamics with them in this way: “Professionally, I feel that they like the way in which I come to an interpretation. Sometimes you work with filmmakers who don’t necessarily want to share their views on the scene. I like to have information that other actors might not want to have, like when the music is going to turn up or down. And I like to know those things because they help build the scene that you’re acting in, and then you can lean into that and push it forward; the Russos are wonderful at sharing that kind of information. In that we have a very fluid relationship ”.

The cast of The Gray Man

For her part, for Regé-Jean Page it was the first time with the Russos, but she highlighted a quality that she valued the most: “ I never saw them get mad. They are incredibly generous. They were always super predisposed to talk about what I proposed to expand what I could do with each dialogue, with each scene. ”.

Immersed in a saga as extensive as that of the gray man, which has a total of nine novels plus two that will arrive this year and next, Gosling faces the possible challenge of returning to this universe. If the Netflix film establishes itself as a success, it is likely that new sequels will be launched. “I would love to continue playing this character, and continue telling more stories. Here there are a lot of the films that I loved when I was a kid, I love making them and I hope I can do more”, says the actor.

Chris Evans

During the conversation with Evans, it is impossible not to mention Captain America, the most emblematic character of his career. And about the place that this superhero has in his career, the interpreter confesses: “ I will always miss him. It is a very important part of my life and I love it dearly. I was very lucky to be a part of that, I will always celebrate it and carry it very close to my heart. ”.

Millie Bobby Brown and the project that will unite her with the Russo brothers Courtesy of Netflix

With the gray man finished, the brothers are already focused on their new feature film, The Electric State, about which Anthony Russo explains: “We are very excited about this film, but we can’t say too much. This is an incredible illustrated novel by an author named Simon Stalenhag, whose work was so beautiful that it inspired us to make a feature film.” The fiction focuses on a girl who travels through the United States with a robot. The actress confirmed for that role is Millie Bobby Brownprotagonist of stranger things.