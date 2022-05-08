“The gray man”: everything that is known about the most expensive new film on Netflix | Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas | Netflix

Netflix is ​​determined to recover subscribers and for this the streaming platform will be emphatically developing a strategic plan that bets on the big names in the film industry. A clear example of this is “The gray man”, the company’s highest-budget film to date: 200 million dollars.

“The Unseen Agent”” as it will also be known is the new action movie they direct the brothers Anthony and Joe Russo, responsible for the tapes “Captain America: Civil war”, and the two largest installments of the UCM; “Infinity war” and “Endgame”, who were in charge of adapting the successful series of novels, “The Gray Man”, by American writer Mark Greaney a story of spies, who must keep their true identity a secret in order to carry out the most dangerous missions around the world.

What is “The Gray Man” about?

on the tape Netflix, “The Gray Man” is CIA agent Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), also known as the Sierra Six. After his escape from prison and being recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry, once a highly skilled death merchant for the agency, is now hunted around the world by his ex- partner Lloyd Hanson (Chris Evans), a true psychopath, who will do everything possible to eliminate him.



star cast

Ted Sarandos, CEO of Netflix knows very well that the faces of Hollywood are a magnet of attraction for the public. Proof of this are two of his most viewed stories in terms of movies: “Red Alert” and “Don’t look up”. “The gray man” brings together Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and Rege-Jean Page as the main faces of the film, accompanied by Dhanush, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura and Alfre Woodard.



When does “The gray man” premiere?

The investment in “The invisible agent” makes Netflix want to show the film on the big screen. That is why it will have its premiere in some cinemas around the world on July 15, while on the 22nd of the same month it would reach the platform.

Trailer for “The gray man”