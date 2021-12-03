The Gray Man: Filming of the Russo brothers’ film with Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling has ended

Since last March i Russo brothers have been busy filming The Gray Man, their new film starring Ryan Gosling And Chris Evans. Through a post published on their official Instagram profile, the two directors announced the official end of filming of the film in which Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton and Alfre Woodard also star.

As reported by Comic Book, Anthony Russo and Joe Russo have updated fans on the filming of The Gray Man through their official Instagram profile and have made official the end of the film. The two posted an ironic photograph of Joe Russo cheering on the set of the project and wrote: “When they tell you that filming on The Gray Man is over …”.

According to Deadline, the script for The Gray Man written by the Russo Brothers has been revised by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, former story editor of Avengers: Endgame. According to some rumors, the Russo film will be the one with the highest budget ever produced and distributed by Netflix. Regarding the project, Joe Russo stated: “Our intention is to be competitive with any film that comes out. Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans are a top-notch added value. We would like to create a franchise and build an entire universe with Ryan at its core. We worked very well on the first film and the hope is that it will be appreciated to the point that we can immediately make the second chapter “.

Joe Russo continued: “There will be killers, CIA agents and characters chasing each other. We have established an excellent working relationship with Netflix. We believe this platform is the perfect one to distribute such a project.”. On the occasion of a panel during the Comic Con Experience, Anthony Russo said: “Gray Man is a spy movie. We tried to re-read the genre and update it to the contemporary. It will be a lot of fun to see Chris in a role opposite to Captain America” .

At the moment, The Gray Man doesn’t have an official release date yet.