The Gray Man, finished shooting the film with Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling

The Russo brothers made the announcement, directing the film

Filming of The Gray Man is over. The brothers announced it Joe and Anthony Russo, directors of Avengers: Endgame. This is the ambitious spy thriller, based on the novel of the same name by Mark Greaney, which follows the events of Court Gentry, starring Ryan Gosling, former CIA agent now assassin in the pay of the highest bidder who hunts around the world for his former superior Lloyd Hansen, played by Chris Evans.

“When they tell you to leave the set because filming on ‘The Gray Man’ is over …”, the Russo brothers wrote on Instagram to accompany a shot of Joe Russo screaming behind the scenes of the film.

The film, which will debut soon on Netflix, will have the focus “A deadly duel between the two great actors representing two different versions of the CIA, what it can be and what it can do. For those who are fans of ‘Captain America: Winter Soldier’, the film will move into that territory in a more realistic, real-world setting. This is what the film means to us“, Anthony Russo said a few months ago. The chance to work with Gosling and Evans is a dream for us. The idea is to create a franchise and build an entire universe with Ryan at the center. There are professional killers, and the character of Gosling is burned by the CIA and the character of Evans is tasked with capturing him. We have a great professional relationship with Netflix and we think it’s the perfect platform for this movieadded Joe Russo.

In cast, besides Evans and Gosling, Regé-Jean Page (the beloved Duke of Hastings from the series Bridgerton) Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Dhanush, Julia Butters, Billy Bob Thornton And Alfre Woodard.

2021-08-02T10: 32: 58 + 02: 00

2021-08-02T16: 01: 52 + 02: 00





