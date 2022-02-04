The Gray Man: first look at Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling and Regé-Jean Page in the Netflix teaser

Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling and Regé-Jean Page in action in the first images of the action The Gray Man in the teaser about the Netflix films of 2022.

Netflix released a sneak peek dedicated to the films arriving on the streaming platform in 2022. The video allowed us to take a first look at one of the most anticipated titles, The Gray Man by the Russo brothers, played by the stars Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling And Regé-Jean Page.

In the promo, the cast of The Gray Man appears in small doses. We see Ryan Gosling boarding a train as Rege-Jean Page shows her killer smile in an interrogation room with Ana De Armas. In another scene, Gosling is shown on the train, fighting a killer as he exclaims: “In here, you can escape”. This scene is followed by a clip from the film in which Earl Gentry (Ryan Gosling) tells Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans) “I don’t like you already” and Hansen jokes, “Same for me, honey”.

Ryan Gosling talks about home life with Eva Mendes: “We did our best”

The Gray Man follows a CIA mercenary, Count Gentry, aka Sierra Six, whose true identity is hidden from the rest of the world. When the mercenary accidentally uncovers some of the agency’s dark secrets, his psychopathic former colleague puts a bounty on his head sparking a global manhunt by international assassins.

Supercast for Russos: in addition to Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Rege-Jean Page we find Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Billy Bob Thornton and Julia Butters.