News

The Gray Man, for Netflix the most expensive production – Cinema

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 17 – With a budget of 200 million dollars it could be the most expensive production of Netflix ‘The Gray Man’, the action film directed by the brothers Anthony and Joe Russo (the directors of Avengers ) whose shooting started in Los Angeles and will move to Europe, to Prague, in the summer as Fne announces. The Gray Man is Mark Greaney’s debut novel. The film was created to start a new franchise in the style of the Jason Bourne series.

The central character is a former CIA agent who becomes a killer and is hunted down by his former friends. The protagonist is Ryan Gosling (La La Land). In the cast Chris Evans, the actor who became famous with Bridgerton Regé-Jean Page, Alfre Woodard and Oscar winner Billy Bob Thornton. The action thriller follows Gentry (Gosling) as he tries to escape former CIA colleague Lloyd Hansen (Evans) around the world. The film is based on the first book in the bestselling series The Gray Man. (ANSA).

REPRODUCTION RESERVED © Copyright ANSA


Most Popular

338
News

San Andreas and the Big One, the earthquake that could destroy California
263
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
142
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum fall again, Cardano and Solana fall stronger, this Altcoin action is still going strong “Crypto Insider
108
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
97
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
95
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
94
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
91
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
85
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
82
News

Emmy Awards 2021: from “The Crown” to Kate Winslet, here are all the winners
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top