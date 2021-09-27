The Gray Man, for Netflix the most expensive production – Cinema

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 17 – With a budget of 200 million dollars it could be the most expensive production of Netflix ‘The Gray Man’, the action film directed by the brothers Anthony and Joe Russo (the directors of Avengers ) whose shooting started in Los Angeles and will move to Europe, to Prague, in the summer as Fne announces. The Gray Man is Mark Greaney’s debut novel. The film was created to start a new franchise in the style of the Jason Bourne series.



The central character is a former CIA agent who becomes a killer and is hunted down by his former friends. The protagonist is Ryan Gosling (La La Land). In the cast Chris Evans, the actor who became famous with Bridgerton Regé-Jean Page, Alfre Woodard and Oscar winner Billy Bob Thornton. The action thriller follows Gentry (Gosling) as he tries to escape former CIA colleague Lloyd Hansen (Evans) around the world. The film is based on the first book in the bestselling series The Gray Man. (ANSA).

