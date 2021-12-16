The Gray Man? For the Netflix boss it’s like a ‘mix between James Bond and Jason Bourne’

After the recent comments by Joe Russo on the release date of The Gray Man, the new action by the directors of Infinity War and Endgame starring Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling, none other than Scott Stuber, the boss of Netflix.

Speaking with Variety, in fact, the movie industry leader of the on-demand streaming platform has compared The Gray Man to the James Bond and Jason Bourn sagas, declaring: “It is a spy blockbuster set far and wide around the world, fast-paced and fun. We hope he can become our Bond or Bourne, we have these sagas in mind for the future of the project. The dynamic that has been created between Ryan and Chris is just fantastic. Their chemistry is extraordinary, and Ana de Armas is incredible. The Russos have put together a truly exceptional cast. It will be one of our big event films of our next summer. “

Given that Red Notice has become the most watched movie ever on the platform, it seems clear that Netflix is ​​keen to invest in blockbuster action in the near future: in addition to two sequels for the film with The Rock, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, in fact, the streaming service is currently working on the new chapters of the sagas of Extraction with Chris Hemsworth e The Old Guard with Charlize Theron, while Zack Snyder has already had the green light not only to freely develop his franchise of Army of the Dead (with sequels, prequels and animated spin-offs coming soon) but also to make the ambitious scifi Rebel Moon.

Which of the many upcoming Netflix blockbusters are you waiting for the most? Tell us in the comments.