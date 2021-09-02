The Gray Man, on Netflix the tasty film with the Duke of Bridgerton, Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans

Abstinence from Bridgerton is starting to make itself felt, especially now that we have seen and reviewed the first season of the popular TV series that led to the success Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page as Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset. The new episodes of the show are currently in the works and, according to some rumors, they will not arrive before next year, so let’s have holy patience and put our hearts in peace. Fortunately for us, however, this decidedly exhausting wait could soon be dampened thanks to the arrival of an equally hot new Netflix movie titled The Gray Man, in whose cast they appear also two super handsome like Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. as protagonists Ana De Armas (now known for being the ex-girlfriend of Ben Affleck) e.

Ok, in front of a match of this type also the pain for the farewell of Regé-Jean Page a Bridgerton (the actor announced he won’t be in the second series) suddenly seems to be a lot more bearable, right? Especially since the actor who brought Simon Basset’s character to life will be featured in The Gray Man, although her role has not yet been revealed, which bodes well for something epic, unexpected and (maybe) even super sexy. This for Page seems to be a truly golden moment from a working point of view, in fact his name as well as for the Netflix film has also already been confirmed for the film adaptation of Dungeons & Dragons, fantasy film where he will star alongside Chris Pine and Hugh Grant. The Gray Man is a spy-style thriller James Bond which tells the story of Court Gentry (aka Gosling), a freelance assassin on the run who is chased by former CIA colleague Lloyd Hansen (aka Evans), engaged to the character played by Ana de Armas, who tries in every way to catch him in order to end his long trail of blood.

At this point the questions about this new film pile up: Will Hansen be able to arrest Gentry? Will the characters of Chris Evans and de Arms bring some super-hot scenes to life and, again, will we be able to admire Page’s abs in all their glory again? Maybe. What is certain is that The Gray Man is an adrenaline-pumping and suspenseful film that Netflix believes so much to the point of making it the most expensive of all time thanks to its $ 200 million budget (what?). Well at this point given the premises, the cast of the highest level, the engaging story and the money invested to make it happen, we can only expect great things from The Gray Man and, of course, the triptych of wonders composed by Rayn Gosling, Chris Evans and Regé-Jean Page.

