The Gray Man Preview Photos Set All-Star Spy Thriller Release Date

Netflix Has Finally Announced the Release Date for the Russo Brothers’ Next Action Spy Thriller the gray man. Featuring an all-star cast, the film is scheduled to hit theaters on July 15, followed by its streaming debut on July 22.

The date announcement also comes with the release of the gray man first look photos, which you can see below, teasing the main cast led by Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling’s characters.

Based on the 2009 Mark Greaney novel, the gray man centers on a freelance assassin and former CIA agent named Court Gentry. Due to his own agency’s betrayal, he has been forced to become a fugitive. The action-thriller adaptation is described as a deadly duel between assassins, as Lloyd Hansen, a former colleague of Gentry’s at the CIA, hunts down Gentry around the world.

Joining Gosling and Evans are Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Alfre Woodard, Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Julia Butters, Dhanush, Scott Haze, Calla Mulvey, Eme Ikwuakor, Michael Gandolfini, Sam Lerner, Robert Kazinsky. , and DeObia Oparei.

the gray man is led by avengers endgame filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo from a script written by Joe Russo with a “polish” from Story’s AGBO co-chairs and Marvel Cinematic Universe writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. The intent of the project is to create a new franchise on a “James Bond level” with a reported budget of over $200 million.

The film is being produced by the Russo brothers of AGBO and Mike Larocca along with Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum for Roth Kirschenbaum.