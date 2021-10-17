News

«The Gray Man»: Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans first time on Netflix

Golden Globe 2017, Ryan Gosling

From Avengers: Endgame with love. The writers of The Gray Man, the new thriller ordered by Netflix, are, in fact, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, authors of the film that has grossed the most in the history of cinema and which will allow them to work once again with Captain America Chris Evans. Accompanying him, for the first time on the set, will be Ryan Gosling, creating a combo that promises sparks on paper. The film, based on Mark Greaney’s bestsellers, is second Deadline it would count on a stratospheric budget, close to 200 million dollars.

To direct are, however, two other old acquaintances of the Marvel world, namely the brothers Joe and Anthony Russo, former directors, among others of Captain America: The Winter Soldier of 2014 and just of Avengers: Endgame of 2019.The Gray Man, produced by the new Russo company, AGBO, will tell of a former CIA agent, played by Gosling, who will try to escape from the clutches of a former colleague, now his sworn enemy, played by Evans. The story, somewhat saga-like Bourne, has all the potential to become a new reference point in the espionage genre thanks to two iconic actors and very popular with the public such as Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.

Chris Evans is Captain America

“The idea is to create a franchise and build an entire universe” Joe Russo told a Deadline. “We’ve all been committed to the first film and this has to be great to get us to the second. Let’s talk about master assassins: the character of Gosling is burned by the CIA and the character of Evans has to hunt him down ». In short, we will see some good ones.

