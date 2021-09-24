The Gray Man: Shooting begins on the Russo brothers’ film with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans

First take for The Gray Man, awaited Netflix movie directed by the directors Joe and Anthony Russo. The two brothers communicated it directly, posting on their Twitter and Instagram pages a photo with the words “Take 1”.

The film, originally entrusted to James Gray (Ad Astra) passed into the hands of the directors of Avengers: Endgame already in 2014, while this summer the news came that the actors Ryan Gosling And Chris Evans they will play the leading roles. Gosling, on his first experience with the Russo brothers, will play Court Gentry, a former CIA agent turned murderer known as the Gray Man, while Evans will play Lloyd Hansen, his former colleague who is now hunting him.

In the cast are also present Regé-Jean Page, Ana de Armas, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick And Alfre Woodard. The screenplay, adapted from the novel of the same name by Mark Greaney, we find the same authors as Avengers: Endgame, Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely, Anna Waterhouse and Joe Shrapnel.

As confirmed by the Russo brothers at a panel at the 2020 CCXP, The Gray Man it will not be a stand-alone film, but a franchise “Conceived as a series of potentially branching films that will follow other characters”.

The Gray Man will arrive on Netflix in 2022.