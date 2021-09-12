The Gray Man, the film with Ryan Gosling shot in Prague

Prague is preparing to welcome the set of the new film directed by the brothers Joe And Anthony Russian. In the past few hours Variety revealed some important details about the film that will star Ryan Gosling And Chris Evans (PHOTO).

The Gray Man, the production deepening Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in a new Netflix movie: “The gray man” Right now Los Angeles is hosting the filming of the branded film Netflix which will see the use of a total budget of about two hundred million dollars making it the most expensive film project of the productions of the streaming platform, at the moment the primacy is held by the film The Irishman by Martin Scorsese starring three Hollywood icons, namely Robert De Niro, Al Pacino (PHOTO) and Joe Pesci. Variety revealed that short filming of the film The Gray Man they will move to Europe, more precisely to Prague, the opening date of the set in the Czech capital is unknown at the moment.