The Gray Man: the new film by Ana de Armas and Chris Evans on Netflix

The Gray Man is the new bet Netflix for the theme of exclusive movies from the most successful streaming platform in the world. It is a thriller starring Ana de Armas, Reg-Jean Page, Chris Evans Y Ryan Gosling that promises to become one of the most successful in the history of the platform.

The film, officially announced a couple of years ago, is the new project of Anthony and Joe Russo who adapted the successful series of homonymous novels, by the author Mark Greney.

Synopsis for The Gray Man

It is a story of spies who must keep their true identity a secret to carry out the most dangerous missions around the world.

On one of his missions, one of the agents accidentally discovers a series of dark secrets of the INC and as a consequence, an old partner puts a price on his head, giving rise to an international persecution, where the protagonist is persecuted by mercenaries

Ryan Gosling is the CIA agent known as “the gray man“, a special agent who is entrusted with missions that do not officially exist and that require a lot of discretion. Chris Evans is his “psychopathic adversary”, with a character who is also a fugitive mercenary who needs to be stopped.

The first photos of the film narrate an action thriller, with the glamor of spies exposed to all kinds of risks.

The cast is made up of: Ana de Armas, Reg Jean Page, Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling, who are accompanied by great actors such as: Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick, Dhanush, Wagner Moura, and Alfre Woodard.

When does The Gray Man premiere?

The film will be available on July 22 at Netflix.