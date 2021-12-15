The Gray Man: the release of the Netflix movie

T.he Gray Man: the release of the Netflix movie directed by the Russo brothers with Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling will be this summer

In the past few months we have had the opportunity to see the famous actor Chris Evans bruised on the set of The Gray Man, the new Netflix film that is directed by the famous brothers Russian. The release of the film is already scheduled for 2022, but on the occasion of the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the directors unbuttoned themselves and provided us with some additional news on the subject.

Joe Russo, in fact, on the red carpet he told Variety the following:

We are currently working on The Gray Man with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, which is slated for release this summer. We are working a lot on the editing. I think we will probably stop in February. We have some great graphics and visual effects to work on.

Shooting for the film concluded at the beginning of last August.

The cast of The Gray Man

Besides Chris Evans And Ryan Gosling, they are part of the cast among others too Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Wagner Moura, Dhanush, Jessica Henwick, Julia Butters, DeObia Oparei, Alfre Woodard, Eme Ikwuakor And Scott Haze.

Joe Russo then continued:

It’s a great movie, it’s electric. It’s also been a long time since we’ve seen a movie like this. We have two big movie stars clashing with each other, in the tradition of Robert De Niro and Al Pacino in Heat. It will be a very intense action movie.

And objectively, with this great couple of actors, we spectators too can’t wait to see what the two Russo brothers have pulled out of the hat. We already know that the cast could be a guarantee, given the copious number of stars who work in this production, and the Netflix brand very often reserves welcome surprises.

We just have to wait and see if the directors declare anything else about the project, we will certainly keep you informed!

