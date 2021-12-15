The Gray Man, when does the Netflix movie with Chris Evans come out? Joe Russo answers

For the past few months, we’ve seen a bruised Chris Evans on the set of The Gray Man, the new Netflix movie directed by the Russo brothers. The release of the film is scheduled for 2022, but on the occasion of the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the directors have given some more details in this regard.

“Right now we are working on The Gray Man with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, whose release is scheduled for this summer “ Joe Russo explained on the red carpet to Variety. “We are working a lot on editing. I think we will probably stop in February. We have great visual effects and visual effects to work on. “

Filming on The Gray Man wrapped in early August. In addition to Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling, they are also part of the cast among others Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Wagner Moura, Dhanush, Jessica Henwick, Julia Butters, DeObia Oparei, Alfre Woodard, Eme Ikwuakor and Scott Haze.

“It’s a great movie, it’s electric”Joe Russo continued about The Gray Man, comparing the two protagonists to an important couple of actors. “It’s also been a long time since we’ve seen a movie like this. We have two big movie stars clashing with each other, in the tradition of Robert De Niro and Al Pacino in Heat. It will be a very intense action movie. “