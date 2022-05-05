the great absent from the Met Gala reappears with a new look

Zendaya was one of the great absentees from the Met gala. The actress, who whenever she has stepped on the iconic staircase of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York has caused a sensation with her outfits, she warned her a few weeks ago that she would be unable to attend the exclusive event organized by Anna Wintour.

“I’m going to disappoint my fans but I’ll be working,” he told the reporter from Extra when she asked him if he had prepared his design for the gala. “I have to work and make some movies. So I wish you all the best. I will play tennis. But yeah, I’ll be back in time,” she stated in reference to the red carpet.

Zendaya with her XXL hair Instagram @zendaya

Precisely the date of the gala coincided with the beginning of the recording of Challengers, her new film project in which she gives life to Tashi, a tennis coach who turns her husband Art from an average player to a Grand Slam champion. After several losses, Art must confront his wife’s ex-boyfriend, reigniting old rivalries on and off the track.

Zendaya has been forced to change her look to play a tennis coach in the movie ‘Challengers’

This same Monday, Zendaya could be seen in Boston, where the filming takes place. Some images that quickly became viral due to the new look of the artist, who has cut the long hair that she had been wearing for a long time due to script requirements.





The 25-year-old has gone from XXL hair to a cut Bob she wears with wavy hair. The actress has kept the blonde highlights that she did a few weeks ago to brighten her hair, which she now wears at jaw height and with a part in the middle of it.

A new trendy look that especially favors Zendaya’s features, who haven’t opted for short hair for a long time. It should be remembered that he has dared with all kinds of cuts, bangs and dyes, but he had never worn the Bob which is more fashionable than ever.

Zendaya with her long hair combed with a wet effect gtres

A bet that will surely give a lot of play in his next appearances on the red carpet, since the protagonist of euphoriaIn addition to surprising with her dresses, she also impresses with original hairstyles that inspire her thousands of followers.