The great anticipation for the first Bitcoin ETF

AGI – Countdown to the launch in the United States of the first Bitcoin ETF, which could arrive on the market as early as Monday. A step that would have the undoubted effect of bringing cryptocurrencies closer to the average investor, who through the instrument of Exchange Traded Funds would be able to enter this market, causing a parallel increase in prices.

It was precisely the prospect of the nearby green light to the ETF, analysts report behind the rise in Bitcoin in recent sessions, up to over the $ 62,000 mark. This is a level very close to the all-time high of $ 64,896, set last April.

The ETF on the launch pad is the ‘ProShares Bitcoin Strategy’, studied by ProShares, a group active since 2006 that offers around 130 of these instruments, covering various market sectors. Under the regulations, the SEC does not have to give explicit approval to ETFs, which can be launched at the end of a 75-day period from the request, if the US regulator has no objections.

The time frame for the ETF ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ends on Monday and it could thus be launched on the same day or at the latest on Tuesday. The hypothesis of a green light is reinforced by a ‘prudential’ tweet released by the SEC on Friday: “Before investing in a fund that holds bitcoin futures contracts – he writes – make sure you weigh the potential risks and benefits carefully“.

Before investing in a fund that holds Bitcoin futures contracts, make sure you carefully weigh the potential risks and benefits. Check out our Investor Bulletin to learn more: https://t.co/AZbrkpfn8F – SEC Investor Ed (@SEC_Investor_Ed) October 14, 2021

In its prospectus registered with the SEC, ProShares writes: “The Fund seeks to provide capital appreciation primarily through managed exposure to bitcoin futures contracts. The Fund does not invest directly in bitcoin. Bitcoin and bitcoin futures are relatively new investments. They are subject to unique and substantial risks, and have historically been subject to significant price volatility. The value of an investment in the Fund could fall significantly without notice, even down to zero. You should be prepared to lose your entire investment. The performance of bitcoin futures contracts and therefore the performance of the Fund may differ significantly from the performance of bitcoin “

“Crypto ETFs are inevitable. A product like this will eventually come to fruition as there is demand,” said Chris Kline, chief operating officer and co-founder of Bitcoin Ira. Several fund managers, including VanEck Bitcoin Trust, ProShares, Invesco, Valkyrie, and Galaxy Digital Funds, have applied to launch Bitcoin ETFs in the United States. The Nasdaq on Friday approved the listing of the ETF Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy.