the great attack on the big screen, from reality to movies

The big attack on the big screen: the unthinkable but not science fiction reality of the simultaneous air attack on the twin towers has immediately become matter for movies, passing from the pages of news and foreign policy to those of the shows. It is difficult to put together all the feature films, docufilms, TV series, screenplays that have had the terrible hours of theSeptember 11, 2001 in New York, that day even more than usual perceived as the capital of America and the World.

An obviously non-exhaustive list cannot but start from an iconic film, both for the title – 11’09”01 – both for the film structure, with 11 episodes shot by 11 different directors, each with a symbolic duration of 11 minutes, 9 seconds and 1 frame.

To sign the work dated 2002, the following year l

‘attack on the Twin Towers, I’m Samira Makhmalbaf, Claude Lelouch, Yusuf Shahin, Danis Tanovic, Idrissa Ouedraogo, Ken Loach, Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, Amos Gitai, Mira Nair, Sean Penn and Shohei Imamura, for an international co-production between USA, UK, France, Egypt, Iran , Japan, Mexico.

‘World Trade Center’, ‘9/11 No Way Out’, ‘United 93’

Explanatory title also for ‘World Trade Center’ by Oliver Stone

, with Nicolas Cage and Maria Bello, protagonists are the policemen who try to evacuate people from the skyscraper just hit by the terrorist air attack: the images are mostly shot reconstructing the interior of the building, while the crowd masses at Ground Zero to cheer the rescuers, new American heroes.

The date as a title also in ‘9/11’, Italian subtitle ‘Without escape’, with Charlie Sheen who works at the Trade World Center and on that very day, at the time of the attack, he finds himself locked in the elevator with his wife Whoopi Goldberg who had come to sign the divorce papers with him.

But the first film to come out on the subject, directed by Paul Greengrass, was ‘United 93’, with reference to United Airlines Flight 93 hijacked on 11 September 2001 during the terrorist attack: the plane did not hit its target thanks to the rebellion of the passengers, who forced the terrorist who was at the controls to crash the aircraft.

‘The 25th Hour’, ‘Very Loud Incredibly Close’, ‘Remember Me’

Also ‘The 25th hour’ can be fully included among the films linked to the now historic date of 11 September 2001: the film directed by Spike Lee stars Edward Norton as the son of a firefighter who often thinks back to his colleagues who lost their lives at twin towers.

It is also set in the day and place of the attack ‘Very strong and Incredibly Close’ released ten years after the terrorist attack, with Tom Hanks, stuck inside the World Trade Center and father of a child with Asperger’s syndrome; the film sees Sandra Bullock in the role of mother and the participation of Max von Sydow among others.

In 2010 it comes out instead ‘Remember me’, protagonists Pierce Brosnan and Robert Pattinson, on the relationship between father and children, which has its turning point right from the day of the attack on the skyscraper where the father works and where one of the children will die in those tragic hours.

‘Fahrenheit 9/11’, ‘Reign over me’, ‘A few days in September’ The documentary film is also linked to the American and international political affair. ‘Fahrenheit 9/11’ signed by Michael Moore, Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, merciless towards the administration of George W. Bush, the president in office at the White House at the time of the terrorist attack.

In ‘Reign over me’ – from the title of the Who song played at the end credits – the protagonist Adam Sandler is a dentist who lost his wife and daughters and his own contact with real life in the attack on the twin towers; the cast also includes Donald Sutherland as the judge.

Cast of all respect, with Juliette Binoche, John Turturro, Tom Riley and Nick Nolte, for the Italian-Franco-Portuguese co-production of ‘A few days in September’, which tells the terrorist massacre in a more intimate and less spectacular way.

(by Enzo Bonaiuto)