The great Azzurra summer continues with volleyball and Paralympics

A lot of sport and a lot of satisfaction at the start of the first weekend of September. Yesterday and the day before yesterday, Friday 3 and Saturday 4 September, our champions held the stage. The tennis players involved in the USA, but above all the Italian victories at the Paralympics (with the all-blue podium in the women’s 100 meters) and the happy path of the national women’s volleyball team at the European Championships in Belgrade have conquered the maximum evidence.

A path that culminated with the victory against the home team, for years the black beast of the team that had Paola Egonu elected as the best player of the tournament.

In prime time on Friday victory in Viale Mazzini with a film with Fresi and Argentero. But what was surprising was the European semi-final, Italy-Holland of volleyball. Bake Off at 6.9% in Discovery simulcast

On Rai1 the national comedy ‘Al posto Tuo’ with Luca Argentero, Stefano Fresi, Ambra Angiolini and Serena Rossi, had 2.4 million spectators and a 13.2% share.

On Rai3, between 20.00 and 22.00 ‘Italy-Holland’ of women’s volleyball had 1.878 million spectators and 9.8%; then ‘La Grande Storia’, with Paolo Mieli on fascism, dropped 669 thousand spectators and 4.6%.

On Canale5 the replica of the TV film ‘Il Generale Dalla Chiesa’, with Giancarlo Giannini, Stefania Sandrelli and Francesca Cavallin, received 1.558 million spectators and 11.1% share.

Behind the former, Cologno’s second network preceded the second public network. On Italia1 the show ‘Chicago PD’ had 1.134 million viewers with a share of 6.9%. While on Rai2 the crime film ‘Quella famiglia è mia’, with Lyndon Smith, Abbie Cobb, Sean Faris, Rolonda Watts, Mieko Hillman, Nancy Petersen, collected 947 thousand spectators with 5.2%. In the tail Rete4 took off La7: the rerun of ‘Il Terzo Indizio’ with Barbara De Rossi at the conduction, achieved 822 thousand spectators and 5.7%; on La7 the cult film ‘Julie & Julia’, with Meryl Streep and Amy Adams, had 445 thousand admissions and 2.7%.

Furthermore, on the Nove the seasonal debut of ‘Bake Off Italia – Dolci in forno’ had 357 thousand spectators and 2% and on Real Time 569 thousand spectators and 3.2%. Overall – broadcast by all Discovery broadcasters – the talent had 1.2 million viewers and 6.9%.

On Saturday the phenomenal European victory of the Italian volleyball team against Serbia on Rai3 surpasses the flagships

On Rai3, between 8.00 pm and 10.30 pm, if we also consider the award ceremony, ‘Serbia-Italy’, the women’s Eurovolley final won by the Italians for three to one comeback, had 2.658 million and 14.9% share. Immediately after the cult film ‘The Insult’ it collapsed to 552 thousand spectators equal to a share of 4.4%.

On Canale 5 the paradoxical comedy ‘L’Ora Legal’, with Ficarra and Picone matatori, collected 2.025 million spectators with a 12.1% share. On Rai1 the musical ‘Ballo ballo’ with the songs of Raffaella Carrà as the main theme, won 1.528 million spectators and 9.3% share. Behind the former, the film of the second Rai network preceded that of the second broadcasting station in Cologno: on Rai2 ‘Follia ad Alta Quota’ received 1,004 million spectators and 5.5%, while on Italia 1 ‘Guardians’ collected 902 thousand spectators with 5.2%. Rete4 has arrived close: the soap ‘Una Vita’ had 817 thousand faithful spectators with a 5% share. La7 arrived further behind in the queue: the ‘Downton Abbey’ series attracted 304 thousand spectators with a 2% share.