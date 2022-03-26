The Great Britain of the Bridgertons

2022 is a big year for the British film scene, with incredible locations in both rugged urban settings and stunning rural landscapes.

One of the highlights of the year is the long-awaited second season of Bridgertonwhich opens on screens on March 25.

This modern take on life in Regency England proved to be a huge hit upon the release of the first season in December 2020 and has had audiences around the world dreaming of a life as the powerful, glamorous Bridgerton family.

From British Tourism they leave us a tour of the main experiences with which to recreate the charming atmosphere of the series, which Lady Whistledown would certainly not want to miss.

A night in Regency England

Secret Cinema, and the promoters of immersive experiences Fever, have managed to recreate 100% the world of the Bridgertons. In a secret London location, which has been dressed up, visitors to the Bridgerton Ball are transported back to 1813.

Each guest will be assigned a character, along with a plot and a mission that they must complete throughout the evening. During the three hours that the experience lasts, there is plenty of time to dance, enjoy the cuisine of the time and mingle with members of the upper class.

Bridgerton themed experiences in Bath

The UNESCO World Heritage-listed city of Bath, located 90 minutes by train from London, is a true Regency city and the setting for much of the series, making it a dream destination for Bridgerton fans.

Since the premiere of the first season, many bespoke experiences have sprung up in this picturesque city. The themed walking tours include a bespoke photo tour and a Bridgerton music and locations tour, as well as a Regency-era Bath walking tour that explores locations such as Pulteney Bridge, the Pump Room and Queen Square.

Brit Movie Tours offers a two-hour tour of Bridgerton through the historic streets of Bath, with some must-see photo stops and numerous filming locations, including the dress shop of Madame Delacroix the Dressmaker.

Bridgerton-inspired tours and experiences from London

Departing from London, the Go Tours Bridgerton Locations Tour takes visitors on an adventure to some of Britain’s most beloved film locations and to Britain’s most beloved Regency city, Bath.

Rabbies have created magic-filled Bridgerton-themed private day tours, with an excursion that includes Bath and London, including highlights such as Syon House, historic Greenwich and Cobham’s Painshill Park, the settings of various scenes from the Serie.

Brit Movie Tours offers a tour in Britain’s modern carriage, a black cab, departing from central London, including London’s Wilton House and Buckingham Palace, as well as Gunter’s Tea Shop, Lady Dee’s hats and Lady Danbury’s grand residence in Bath.

Highlights of Luxury Vacations UK’s Bridgerton themed tour include an afternoon tea at the Royal Crescent Hotel, a visit to the Jane Austen Center and a trip to the Fashion Museum, while the five-star Lanesborough Hotel , welcomes guests to live like a Bridgerton. Guests can sleep like a member of Georgian high society, waking up to a leisurely breakfast in bed served by a personal butler.

A Bridgerton-inspired Afternoon Tea for two or a picnic in Hyde Park, a tour of the filming locations with a private chauffeur and a walking tour map of London’s best Regency sights complete the offering.

The list of other films and series that will be released in the coming months includes:

Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets

April 8, 2022

The third fantastic installment in the Fantastic Beasts franchise will see the return of the creative team from the previous films and filming on location in London (including Kings Cross), Windsor and at Levesden Studios. The new offering from the giant Warner Brothers Studios is Magical Mischief (Magical Mischief), in which the cinematographic tricks behind the Harry Potter film series will be revealed (it will be available until May 1).

Themed experiences include: The Cauldron themed events and immersive bartending classes. Visitors to Edinburgh can dine in the atmospheric Witchery, take a tour of the places that inspired the wizarding world, or discover Fantastic Creatures during a scavenger hunt.

Downton Abbey: A New Age

April 29, 2022

Highclere Castle and Lady Carnarvon, the real-life Chatelaine, played host to the filming and crew of ‘Downton Abbey: A New Age’. The castle regularly organizes themed tours.

Lady Carnarvon has her own Highclere gin and offers themed cocktail recipes and classes on her blog and podcast. In spring and summer 2022, a new themed tour tours the castle and locations from London.

cottontail

Spring 2022

From the producers of ‘Philomena’ and ‘The Duchess’, ‘Cottontail’ is a universal story of love, loss, acceptance and joy starring Oscar nominee Lily Franky (Shoplifters, Palme d’Or 2018), Ciarán Hinds (Oscar nominee Oscar for Belfast) and his daughter Aoife Hinds (who has participated in ‘Normal People’, ‘Derry Girls’ and ‘Anne Boleyn’).

The film was shot in Japan and England and features stunning locations and scenes in London and the Lake District (Windermere and Tarn Hows).

Persuasion

Spring 2022

Netflix’s new adaptation of Jane Austen’s ‘Persuasion’ with Dakota Johnson opens this spring against the backdrop of the historic city of Bath. Filming locations include Brock Street, Upper Church Street, Bath Street, Royal Crescent, Brock Street, Gravel Walk and Hot Bath Street.

Visitors can learn more about Jane Austen’s Bath at the Jane Austen Centre, during a Jane Austen Tour or by visiting the immersive Jane Austen Festival in September.

Alexandra Palace’s oldest and newest theater is hosting a new version of Persuasion (through April 30) in a bold and brilliant adaptation that brings to the stage the keen observation and quick wit of Jane Austen’s novel, without a hat on. the view

Enola Holmes 2

Summer of 2022

Enola is Sherlock’s younger sister and Mycroft Holmes was shot on location throughout Britain including the Old Royal Naval College, Greenwich, Ashridge Forest and the Severn Valley Railway. Stately homes from Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Surrey and Shropshire also appear in the Netflix adventure.

When visiting London, visitors can take part in a Sherlock Holmes themed tour or a tour of the filming locations in Greenwich. You can also step into the shoes of Sherlocks at the Sherlock Holmes Escape Room, learn more about their history at the Sherlock Holmes Museum or have a pint at the Sherlock Holmes Pub.

Express. Drafting. JR