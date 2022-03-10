The great captain Maynor Figueroa, to his last train in professional football before his retirement

2022-03-10

Maynor Figueroa could be announced as a new player of the Inter from Miami in the next few days, as long as he manages to show that he is in full physical condition at 38 years old.

The catracho defender would wear the shirt of the eighth club in his career and it would be his last as a professional after a successful career abroad, which began in 2008.

The left-hander began his football career with the Victory and debuted as a professional in 2001. His conditions were remarkable in the Honduran National League.

Olympia He signed him in 2003, he consolidated immediately and also debuted with the Senior National Team. He left León in 2008 after winning four titles in catracho soccer.

The technician Steve Bruce opens doors for you Wigan Athletic of the premier leagueand its litmus test came near the end of the season, on May 11, 2008 at the Venue DW Stadium from the city of wiganwhen Maynor had to be the shadow of Cristiano Ronaldo in the confrontation against Man Utd.

CR7 and Ryan Giggs they were the scorers in the 2-0 win; however, Figueroa secured his starting job for the following season with the Latics. He stamped his mark with a memorable goal from midfield against Stoke-City on December 12, 2009.