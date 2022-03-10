The great captain Maynor Figueroa, to his last train in professional football before his retirement

2022-03-10
Maynor Figueroa could be announced as a new player of the Inter from Miami in the next few days, as long as he manages to show that he is in full physical condition at 38 years old.
SEE MORE: David Suazo’s Carbonia beat Lanusei and break a streak of 13 games in a row without winning
The catracho defender would wear the shirt of the eighth club in his career and it would be his last as a professional after a successful career abroad, which began in 2008.
The left-hander began his football career with the Victory and debuted as a professional in 2001. His conditions were remarkable in the Honduran National League.
Olympia He signed him in 2003, he consolidated immediately and also debuted with the Senior National Team. He left León in 2008 after winning four titles in catracho soccer.
The technician Steve Bruce opens doors for you Wigan Athletic of the premier leagueand its litmus test came near the end of the season, on May 11, 2008 at the Venue DW Stadium from the city of wiganwhen Maynor had to be the shadow of Cristiano Ronaldo in the confrontation against Man Utd.
CR7 and Ryan Giggs they were the scorers in the 2-0 win; however, Figueroa secured his starting job for the following season with the Latics. He stamped his mark with a memorable goal from midfield against Stoke-City on December 12, 2009.
It is one of the longest distance touchdowns in the history of the premier league. After concluding the 2012/2013 campaign, the wigan Athletic released the Honduran defender and signed with the HullCity.
With the English tigers he played in two campaigns, reaching two games in the Europa League, with a brief return to Wigan in the second division.
TO HIS SEVENTH SEASON IN THE MLS
In August 2015 he begins his path in the mls signing for him Colorado Rapids and playing 10 games. From 2016 to 2018, the FC Dallas gave him the opportunity and played the Open Cup and the Concacaf Champions League.
For the 2019 to 2021 season, Maynor Figueroa defended the shirt Houston Dynamo. And in 2022 she has a new adventure with him. Miami Inter.
Your new house. The herons, as they are known Inter-Miamiis coached by the former English player Phil Nevillewith whom Maynor has a good friendship.
Inter was founded in 2018 by the iconic former footballer david beckham. The debut of the Florida state institution took place in 2020. Inter has Argentine forward Gonzalo “Pipita” Higuaín, former player of the Real Madrid.
In addition, the English defender Kieran Gibbsthe US national team DeAndre Yedlinthe ecuadorian pearl Leonard Bellthe fast Costa Rican striker Ariel Lassiterthe jamaican defender Damion Onandi Lowe and the Trinidadian flyer Joevin Jones.
They play in the DRV PNK Stadiumwith capacity for 18,000 spectators, and its headquarters are in the city of Fort Lauderdale. Inter drew goalless against chicago fire in the debut of the 2022 season and then fell 5-1 to Austin F.C.
This Saturday they welcome Los Angeles F.C. on day 3 at 12:30 pm. Yesterday, Maynor Figueroa He made his second training session at the institution and the club can officially announce his incorporation next week because the defender is a free agent.
YOUR NUMBERS
Victory: 23 games, 1 goal.
Olympia: 152 games, 9 goals.
Wigan: 204 games, 6 goals.
Hull City: 45 games, did not score.
FC Dallas: 87 games, 5 goals.
Houston Dynamo: 62 games, 2 goals.
Honduras national team: 181 games, 5 goals.
Total: 754 games, 28 goals.
MAYNOR FIGUEROA PROFILE
Name: Maynor Alexis Figueroa Rochez
Age: 38 years
Date of birth: Born May 2, 1983
Place of birth: Jutiapa, Atlantis, Honduras.
positions: Left back and central defender.
He was a World Cup player with Honduras in the 2010 and Brazil 2014 World Cups in South Africa, playing all six games in the group stage and seeing action in all 540 minutes. He played in the 2012 London Olympics, being one of the reinforcements along with Roger Espinoza and Jerry Bengtson.
OTHER DATA
Maynor Figueroa debuted with the Honduran National Team on January 31, 2003 at the Olympic when Honduras fell 1-3 against Marcelo Bielsa’s Argentina. The coach of Honduras was Chelato Uclés.