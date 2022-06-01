Entertainment

The great change of Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Photo of James James46 mins ago
0 32 5 minutes read










The great change of Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt











Fourth daughter of Angelina and Brad

Her name is Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, she was born on May 27, 2006 in Namibia and is the fourth daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. A star in the making who, over the years, has undergone a transformation worthy of being highlighted. Let’s see how she has changed.



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Lens of the flashes

Famous since she was little, the daughter of Angelina and Brad has grown up under the watchful eye of the millions of fans of her famous parents. Although the actors have tried to keep the young woman’s privacy, on more than one occasion, Shiloh has accompanied her parents to premieres and red carpets.



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

very similar to his parents

It has been in these premieres where the public has been able to see how, over the years, the young woman has been looking more and more like both Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Along with the rest of the family

The young woman is very close to her mother, Angelina Jolie, and her siblings. Such is the case that the complicity between them (and with her older sister, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt) is more than evident in each public act in which they appear hand in hand. In the image, Angelina Jolie poses with two of her daughters, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, at the premiere of the film ‘Eternals’ in October 2021.



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Shiloh preferred the masculine gender

A few years ago, the media reported that Shiloh asked her parents to treat her using the masculine gender.



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

He asked to be called John

So much so that actor Brad Pitt said in 2008 on the Oprah Winfrey show that Shiloh, who was only two years old at the time, had asked everyone to call her John or Peter, after the characters in the movie ‘Peter Pan. ‘.



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Along with his father and brothers

“At the moment, she just wants us to call her John…or Peter,” the actor explained. “So when we ask him something, we have to say, for example, ‘John, do you want more juice?'”



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

like his brothers

Asked about it, the actress Angelina Jolie declared in ‘Vanity Fair’ that Shiloh always wanted to look like her brothers, with short hair and wearing the same clothes as them.



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

A well-defined aesthetic

Here’s a photo taken at an awards show in New York in 2018. Shiloh’s style is pretty definite.



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

When you turn 15

However, over the years, the young Shiloh put aside the suits and experimented with other types of outfits. Here we see her at the Rome Film Festival, in October 2021, with the longest hair and a black dress.



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

teen fashion

The young woman, like a teenager, then began to experiment with her outfits. Oversized jackets, some makeup and very stylish, just like her famous mom.



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Free to be who she wants to be

In any case, whether she wears dresses or pantsuits, neither Shiloh nor her family have spoken about her gender identity again.



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

John or Shiloh

It is not clear if Shiloh prefers to continue to be called John or, on the contrary, resorts to the name with which he was born, Shiloh. Something that simply does not matter and is a personal choice of the person.



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Happy

In any case, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt looks happy and that’s all that matters.



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

Your great support

A happiness that comes from the hand of his family, their great support in his short life.



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

wants to be an artist

And what does Shiloh Jolie-Pitt want to do? Will she want to follow in the footsteps of her famous parents? It is not clear at the moment, but it does seem that the young woman has an artistic streak like Brad and Angelina. The teenager is trained in the famous dance academy of choreographer Hamilton Evans and, in social networks, she can be seen how she moves to the rhythm of hip hop.



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.

A star in the making?

He has even signed some work in the cinema. A small appearance in the movie ‘The Curious Case of Benjamin Button’ (when he was just a baby, by the way) and the voice of one of the characters in ‘Kung Fu Panda 3’ are part of his short (but promising) resume in the world of acting. Is this the beginning of a beautiful friendship with the seventh art? We will have to be very careful.



Microsoft and partners may be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.


17/17 SLIDES





Opens in a new window
Open an external website
Open an external website in a new window




Source link

Photo of James James46 mins ago
0 32 5 minutes read

Related Articles

Before Sunrise: The Perfectly Scored Romance Movie Starring the Dad of a “Stranger Things” Star | HBO Max Movies | Before Sunrise | nnda nnlt | FAME

48 seconds ago

Jennifer Aniston lost as a lover in Hollywood, but won a place in Olympus as an actress

2 mins ago

Viral video: ‘Spider-Man’ makes a spectacular entrance at a children’s party and the children’s reaction goes viral | TikTok | Brazil | nnda nnrt | VIRAL

12 mins ago

New poster of Bullet Train, the comic action thriller starring Brad Pitt that opens this summer

13 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button